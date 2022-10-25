Alabama Public Television is pleased to announce a new partnership with the NFHS Network, the digital leader in High School Sports, to provide live statewide coverage of the Alabama High School Athletic Association 2022 (AHSAA) Super 7 Championships and the 2023 AHSAA State Basketball Championships’ 14 state girls’ and boys’ finals.
APT will broadcast Alabama’s State High School Football Championships live from Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Wednesday, Nov. 30 – Friday, Dec. 2 with digital viewing on the NFHS Network. Recordings of the games will be available on-demand on APT’s website the week following the broadcast.
As part of the agreement, APT also plans to televise the 2023 AHSAA Basketball State Championships’ 14 state boys’ and girls’ finals.
“This is an opportunity we’ve been interested in for many years,” said APT’s interim executive director, Phil Hutcheson. “Several other public television stations carry their state’s championship games and they are very popular. Georgia Public Broadcasting has the highest ratings for public television in the country when they present their coverage.”
The games will continue to be produced by WOTM TV with Vince Earley serving as executive producer.
2022 AHSAA Super 7 Game Schedule
WEDNESDAY,
NOV. 30
2:30 p.m. - AHSAA Super 7 Day 1
Opening Show
3 p.m. - Flag Football Championship Game
7 p.m. - Class 7A Championship Game
THURSDAY, DEC. 1
10:30 a.m. - AHSAA Super 7 Day 2
Opening Show
11 a.m. - Class 3A Championship Game
3 p.m. - Class 1A Championship Game
7 p.m. - Class 5A Championship Game
FRIDAY, DEC. 2
10:30 a.m. - AHSAA Super 7 Day 3
Opening Show
11 a.m. - Class 4A Championship Game
3 p.m. - Class 2A Championship Game
7 p.m. - Class 6A Championship Game
Support for the broadcasts on APT come from Alabama Department of Transportation, Alabama Secretary of State – Alabama Votes campaign, Google, Children’s Hospital of Alabama, and Alabama Department of Human Resources, among others.
