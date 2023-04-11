Alabama State Troopers are investigating a hit-and-run crash that claimed the life of an Albertville pedestrian.
Frankie J. Swearengin Jr., 36, was struck by a vehicle at about 9 a.m. Friday, April 7 on Highpoint Road, about three miles west of Albertville, according to troopers.
The vehicle that hit him – possibly a Chevrolet Silverado, between the model years of 1999 and 2006 – struck a 2019 GMC Sierra driven by Michel Martinez, 30, of Horton after striking Swearengin and left the scene of the crash.
Anyone with any information about the vehicle or the incident is asked to contact troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division at 256-353-0631.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.