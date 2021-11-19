The City of Albertville lit its Christmas tree Thursday evening at Rotary Park, officially kicking off the holiday season. Albertville High School’s Vocal Ease performed some classic Christmas carols to open the tree lighting ceremony, which was followed by the city’s annual Thanksgiving/Christmas parade. First responders from Albertville and neighboring cities were honored as this year’s grand marshals. Marching bands from Crossville and Sardis City school joined the parade as well.
Pictured second, Santa Claus (Stan Witherow) helps Sandy (Charlotte Watts) learn about good works people may miss on a daily basis during the annual Room In the Inn benefit play “The Christmas Giveaway.” Written by Dr. David Chupp, the play encourages watchers to do good work at every opportunity and to open their eyes to see those opportunities. A free showing of “The Christmas Giveaway” will be Saturday at 7 p.m. at Lifepoint Church, 700 Motley St., Albertville. Donations will be accepted and appreciated at the door, which opens at 6:30 to the public. Call 256-459-8067 for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.