Bridgewood Gardens has just won Best Memory Care in the 2023-2024 U.S. News & World Report Survey, a distinction the community has been recognized for two years in a row now.
From their press release, the U.S. News awards the designation of Best Senior Living only to those communities that satisfy the U.S. News’s objective statistical assessment of each senior living community’s performance from consumer satisfaction surveys administered last year, reflecting the viewpoints of more than 200,000 current residents and family members of residents living in thousands of senior living communities nationwide.
Bridgewood Gardens’ Connections memory care program focuses on connect, move, and learn. It is a unique, research-based memory care program designed to help senior residents with Alzheimer’s and/or dementia lead stimulating lives. The program offers a secure environment, a committed and caring team, and a variety of activities designed to fit the unique needs of those living with cognitive decline.
“Receiving this reward is a huge honor,” shares Executive Director, Sharion Walls. “We will continue to serve the residents of Bridgewood Gardens with utmost kindness and integrity, as well as our employees and families who put their trust in us.”
“The Connections memory care program lifts a burden for families, and allows seniors to live with honor and dignity,” she adds.
Bridgewood Gardens leadership are available for media interviews or on-site visits. For more information about Bridgewood Gardens, please visit their website at HYPERLINK "https://www.pegasusseniorliving.com/bridgewood-gardens/" \t "_blank" https://www.pegasusseniorliving.com/bridgewood-gardens/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.