Clyde Gregory
Marietta, Ga.
Clyde Gregory, a resident of Marietta GA., went home to the Lord, on Friday, February 17, 2023. Clyde was born in Florala, AL., on October 11, 1942. His family moved to Albertville where he lived until graduating high school. He is survived by his loving sister Judith Gregory; and his sons, Scott (Virginia) and Jeff (Kristi). He was the proud grandfather of Cameron Gregory, Kathryn Gregory Cashen (Sam), Ethan Gregory, and Ella Gregory. He is also survived by his ex-wife, Judith Patterson McKenzie.
He attended the US Air Force Academy and proudly served in the Air Force Reserve. Clyde earned his bachelor’s degree from Auburn University in 1963.
After graduating from Auburn, he began his career with Sears as a store manager. In 1970 he took a position with IBM where he worked until being paralyzed by a tornado in Huntsville in 1989. In 1999 he moved into a nursing home in Marietta, GA., where he could be closer to family members. During his years there he formed many friendships with other residents and staff.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Hammers’ Hall in Albertville on March 18 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. If you plan to attend the celebration, please RSVP at cgregorycelebration@gmail.com or by calling 334-440-6528.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions to either the Spain Rehab Center at UAB at 205-934-7242, or the Bobby Jones Chiari and Syringomyelia Foundation at bobbyjonescsf.org or 718-966-2593.
Larry Walter
Cranford
Guntersville
Larry Walter Cranford passed away February 21, 2023.
He is survived by three children, Chuck (Kelly) Cranford, Kathy (Keith) Lang, and Dan (Melaura) Cranford; nine grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be open to all on Sunday, March 5, from noon to 2 p.m. at Guntersville Memorial Chapel, 1601 Henry St., Guntersville, Alabama, 35976, followed by Holy Communion from 2 to 2:30 p.m. for those who want to partake. The burial will follow at Calcedonia Cemetery (Turnham Cemetary) Sardis Road, Jefferson County, Alabama, 35071, at 4 p.m. followed by a meal at Calcedonia Baptist Church, 5438 Mt. Olive Rd, Gardendale, Alabama.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Wounded Warrior Project or Saint Jude’s Children’s Re-search Hospital. Potted plants or potted flowers are requested in lieu of cut displays.
Myra Joan Scruggs
Albertville
Myra Joan Scruggs, 79, of Albertville, passed away Friday, February 24, 2023, at Albertville Health and Rehab
A Celebration of Life Service was Sunday, February 26, 2023, at Mt. Vernon Baptist Church with Rev. David Martin officiating. Albertville Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
Mrs. Scruggs is survived by her children, Cindy Nunn (Randy), Scott Higgins, and Robin Higgins; 11 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; a brother, Al Ward (Linda); and a sister, Jan Ward.
Ruby Lorene Keener
Boaz
Ruby Lorene Keener, 78, of Boaz, passed away Sunday, February 26, 2023, at her home.
She is survived by her daughters, Sandy Befort and Gina Jones; three grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and brothers, James and Dennis Reed.
A memorial service will be planned at a later date. Etowah Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
Jerry Lee Dean Sr.
Horton
Mr. Jerry Lee Dean, Sr., 81, of Horton, died on Sunday, February 26, 2023, at his residence.
The graveside funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, March 1, 2023, at the Douglas Cemetery with Bro. Oden officiating. There will not be a formal visitation. McRae Funeral Home assisted the family.
Mr. Dean is survived by his wife, Rosie Cook Dean, of Horton; sons, Jerry Dean, Jr., of Scottsboro, and Casey Charles Dean, of Horton; four grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and a sister, Sarah York, of Georgia.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests donation to a charity of the donor’s choice.
Randall Smith
Albertville
Randall Smith, 60, of Albertville, died February 27, 2023, at his home.
Service will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 2, 2023, at Adams Brown Service Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Greg Narrell officiating. Burial will follow in Memory Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home.
Survivors include his wife, Jan Smith; daughter, Whitney Smith (Chuck Walker); and sister-in-law, Bobbie Jo Smith.
———
Obituaries are printed as a public service by The Reporter. Customized obituaries may be printed for a charge. Family members should have the funeral home contact The Reporter at 256-840-3000.
