Monday morning’s vehicle accident that killed an Albertville High School student athlete has left many classmates and teammates grieving. For some, it is the first time they have experienced the loss of a friend, teammate, classmate or loved one.
Sixteen-year-old Julius Jamear “JJ” Staten died at about 7 a.m. Monday as he traveled to football practice.
LifePoint Church, 700 Motley St., Albertville, opened their auditorium for students and staff who want to come and remember and pray for JJ until 8 p.m. Monday and multiple counselors will be on the Albertville High School campus Tuesday as students return to class.
Dr. Julianna Davis, community outreach specialist for Mountain Lakes Behavioral Healthcare, offers some tips for families navigating the grieving process this week.
“The main thing is going to be to know that everyone is grieving, but that looks different for everyone,” she said.
“Some people may show a lot of emotion, others may not. People cope with things in their own ways, but it’s important to remember that whatever you’re feeling, you’re not alone. It may seem like the natural thing to do to avoid talking about the person who passed away for fear of upsetting someone or not knowing what to say, but the best thing you can do is talk about it. Talk about him. Talk about death and sadness, reach out to your friends, let them know you are there for them and make sure you have someone to talk to.
“The school is doing a lot right now to get things in place. There will be a lot of support available (Tuesday) and in the coming days for staff and students. But it’s often a couple of weeks later when daily routines kick in that some people feel even more alone in their grief. It’s important to know they can reach out to their counselors, the School Resource Officer Jon Bearden, their principals, Mountain Lakes Behavioral Health Care, Quentin Williams and LifePoint church, etc., if they need to talk or just need to grieve. It’s normal for the grief to last a long time for some people.”
A toll-free crisis line is also available 24/7, Davis said. The number is 866-223-2076 and it is what is referred to as a “warm line,” meaning it is for people who need to talk, but it is not considered an emergency.
In case of emergency, such as in cases of a mental health crisis, call 844-999-4647 for immediate hotline assistance.
“It’s also important that parents talk to their kids and let them know it’s okay to be sad or overwhelmed. Be understanding,” Davis said.
“Don’t ignore the fact that they lost a friend, teammate, classmate. It is often very shocking for kids to experience the death of a friend for the first time. It’s uncharted territory. Just make sure your kids know they can come to you.”
