ALBERTVILLE — The Albertville varsity basketball teams celebrated their 2023 senior night Thursday by beating archrival Boaz at Albertville Gymnasium. It was the regular-season finale for both schools.
VARSITY GIRLS
Albertville 46,
Boaz 37
The Lady Aggies completed the season sweep of Boaz.
Seven points from Emma Greer propelled Albertville to a 12-7 lead at the first-quarter break. The Lady Aggies were in front 21-16 at the half and 33-28 at the final rest stop.
Greer paced AHS with 13 points, including three 3-pointers. Molly Morrison netted 10.
Hannah Burson scored eight, Gracyn Robeson and Kenyan Smith five each, Dana Fuentes four and Ava Teague one.
Boaz’s Jazira Roberts scored 10 of her game-high 14 points in the second half.
Lillac Stanton tossed in eight, Alexus Ashley five, Maggie Patterson four and Amylia Langley and McKenzie Garcia both three for the Lady Pirates.
VARSITY BOYS
Albertville 56,
Boaz 23
The Aggies crushed the Pirates, avenging a loss at Boaz in the second week of the season back in November.
Sam Barclift’s nine first-quarter points helped Albertville roll to a 16-3 advantage. The Aggies expanded their margin to 28-7 at intermission.
Albertville’s Cooper Colvin buried four 3-pointers in the third quarter, a performance that helped AHS extend its lead to 45-16 at the final rest stop.
Colvin scored a game-best 17 points, including five treys. Barclift closed with 12 points.
Tillman Plunkett netted nine, Tyler Snider seven, Isaac Henderson five, Conner Lowery three, Hayden Peek two and Emmanuel Hardaway one.
Andre Kirkland’s nine points led the Pirates.
Chadan Hamilton scored six, Javius Hudgins four, Bo Brock three and Carson Gable one.
Albertville faces third-ranked and host Huntsville in the Class 7A, Area 7 Tournament semifinals. The matchup tips off at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 8.
Albertville 53,
Arab 51
The Aggies opened the week by beating county rival Arab on Monday. They led 14-11, 30-23 and 41-35 at the quarter breaks.
Hunter Smith was Albertville’s only double-figure scorer with 16.
Jon Wesley Seay and Barclift both tossed in nine, Plunkett seven, Keandre Yancey five, Colvin four and Lowery three.
Arab’s Will Cavender pumped in a game-best 20 points.
Owen Thomas collected 14 and Jonathon England 10 for the Knights.
