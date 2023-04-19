BOAZ — The Boaz varsity baseball team wrapped up its 2023 regular season by hammering Class 7A Huntsville 15-2 in five innings on Monday afternoon at Pirate Park.
Tyler Pierce and Tyler Whaley both collected three hits to power the Pirates’ 12-hit attack. Pierce batted 3-for-3 with four runs and two RBIs while Whaley closed 3-for-3 with two doubles and two RBIs.
Bo Hester finished 1-for-2 with one run and two RBIs, and Davis Kilpatrick was 1-for-2 with a run. Cade Whorton batted 1-for-3 with three RBIs, and Sean Baugh went 1-for-3 with one run and two RBIs. Elijah Kelly ended the day 1-for-3 with two runs and one RBI.
Noah Long tripled, scored a run and collected three RBIs for the Pirates, who delivered the knockout punch by exploding for 11 runs in the bottom of the fourth inning.
Landen Alexander contributed three runs for Boaz, and Daniel Posey scored two runs.
Winning pitcher Whorton and Cody McCormick combined to limit Huntsville to four hits and no walks.
Whorton allowed two hits and two earned runs in two innings on the mound. He struck out one.
McCormick threw three innings of scoreless relief. He yielded two hits and fanned three batters.
Area 13 runner-up Boaz travels to Area 11 winner Springville on Friday in the opening round of the Class 5A state playoffs. The doubleheader is scheduled for 4:30 and 7 p.m.
A third game, if necessary, is slated for Saturday at 1 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.