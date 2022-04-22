Dear Editor,
I am writing to share my experiences regarding Marshall County Animal Control Department.
Several years ago I called Marshall County Animal Control and spoke with the Animal Control Officer about a stray dog in Grant. After our conversation the only conclusion I could reach was that this man hates his job and he seems to hate animals. The officer kept harshly saying, “You people think I’ve got time to go all over this county looking for stray dogs. You people think the dog is waiting on its owner. You people don’t know that.” I was astounded by the Officer’s yelling and mocking tone.
I took a breath and asked if he could place a live trap. His curt reply was “You people think I have time to go all over this county trapping dogs and I don’t have time for that. I don’t have time to check all these traps.” I offered to monitor the trap since I live close by. He continued yelling and repeating “you people”. Unfortunately, neither I, as a citizen, nor the dog was served. I was appalled that a government employee would feel that it is acceptable to speak to a citizen in such a rude and unprofessional manner.
Months later another stray dog, for whom I was seeking rescue help, led me to the Marshall County Animal Shelter on Abbott Rd off 431 in Albertville. I was shocked by the neglectful appearance of the Shelter building. I entered the Shelter through large metal gates as there is no proper door. I was immediately overwhelmed with odors of urine and feces. Dogs were barking from poorly put together chainlink kennels haphazardly placed in this cold, dark and damp place with nothing dry or soft to lay on. The dogs were dirty and standing in urine and feces. The water and food bowls were laying on the feces and grime encrusted floor. I felt like I was in a third world country.
About a year later I read on Facebook that three volunteers had been fired from the shelter! I felt the need to become involved.
For the past year I have been attending County Commission Work Sessions and Meetings along with other animal advocates. What I’ve learned is both sad and infuriating. The existing County Commission Board has very limited knowledge or experience in running a Shelter. They don’t seem interested in learning from those who do have this knowledge and experience. They need to look no further than some of the cities within Marshall County or in surrounding counties that do a much better job. In spite of this, they have also not hired anyone with the necessary qualifications to run a Shelter.
The Animal Control Department in Marshall County has no structure and no accountability. Written policies regarding the Shelter’s daily operation, State required record keeping, professionalism, public service and animal welfare are not priorities. Conditions at the Shelter are not safe and pose significant health concerns for animals and workers. There is no proper drainage for animal waste nor a way to improve or control air quality. The hanging insulation that was removed over a year ago has not been replaced.
Basically the Shelter building is a “moldy tin can” on a flat concrete slab. The animals or inmate labor cannot be monitored because office personnel are housed in a trailer next to the Shelter. Why is this County Department lacking in so many areas when the Animal Control Officer’s salary is in excess of $50 thousand dollars plus benefits? In fact, until recently, the
Shelter’s address was listed as being in the Courthouse! What is going on here?
Since 2019 Chairman Hutcheson has been quoted in area newspapers and local television video promising to improve and or upgrade the Shelter but very little tangible has been accomplished. There appears to be no established plan of action for this Shelter besides “kicking the can down the road” or doing things “under-the-radar”. Alabama law states that the repair and maintenance of any and all county property, buildings, and equipment fall under the duties and responsibilities of each Board of County
Commissioners. Funds are not the issue as the General Fund has $30 million dollars. The County also recently received $18 million dollars in Covid Relief with which the Commission voted to give each district $1.5 million. It is a deplorable lack of interest and unwillingness to change their mindset that holds up Shelter improvements.
As a tax-payer, I expect competent and qualified management. I expect short term and long term goals with measurable outcomes.
Anything short of replacing the Chairman and some of the existing County District Commissioners would be a detriment to animal welfare and forward progress of this County into the 21st century.
I ask that the citizens of Marshall County visit the Shelter at 95 Abbott Rd, Albertville which is located across from the Nissan Dealership. Please keep in mind that you are paying for this “Shelter”. See for yourself how our current Board of County Commissioners have been handling this department.
Respectfully submitted,
Maria M Graham
Marshall County
