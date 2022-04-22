Dear Editor, 

I am writing to share my experiences regarding Marshall County Animal Control Department. 

Several years ago I called Marshall County Animal Control and spoke with the Animal Control Officer  about a stray dog in Grant. After our conversation the  only conclusion I could reach was that this man hates  his job and he seems to hate animals. The officer kept harshly saying, “You people think I’ve got time to go all  over this county looking for stray dogs. You people  think the dog is waiting on its owner. You people don’t  know that.” I was astounded by the Officer’s yelling and mocking tone.

I took a breath and asked if he  could place a live trap. His curt reply was “You people  think I have time to go all over this county trapping  dogs and I don’t have time for that. I don’t have time to  check all these traps.” I offered to monitor the trap  since I live close by. He continued yelling and  repeating “you people”. Unfortunately, neither I, as a citizen, nor the dog was served. I was appalled that a  government employee would feel that it is acceptable  to speak to a citizen in such a rude and unprofessional  manner.

Months later another stray dog, for whom I was  seeking rescue help, led me to the Marshall County  Animal Shelter on Abbott Rd off 431 in Albertville. I  was shocked by the neglectful appearance of the  Shelter building. I entered the Shelter through large  metal gates as there is no proper door. I was  immediately overwhelmed with odors of urine and  feces. Dogs were barking from poorly put together  chainlink kennels haphazardly placed in this cold, dark  and damp place with nothing dry or soft to lay on. The  dogs were dirty and standing in urine and feces. The  water and food bowls were laying on the feces and  grime encrusted floor. I felt like I was in a third world  country.  

About a year later I read on Facebook that three  volunteers had been fired from the shelter! I felt the  need to become involved. 

For the past year I have been attending County  Commission Work Sessions and Meetings along with  other animal advocates. What I’ve learned is both sad  and infuriating. The existing County Commission Board has very limited knowledge or experience in  running a Shelter. They don’t seem interested in learning from those who do have this knowledge and  experience. They need to look no further than some of  the cities within Marshall County or in surrounding  counties that do a much better job. In spite of this,  they have also not hired anyone with the necessary qualifications to run a Shelter.  

The Animal Control Department in Marshall County has  no structure and no accountability. Written policies  regarding the Shelter’s daily operation, State required  record keeping, professionalism, public service and  animal welfare are not priorities. Conditions at the  Shelter are not safe and pose significant health  concerns for animals and workers. There is no proper  drainage for animal waste nor a way to improve or  control air quality. The hanging insulation that was  removed over a year ago has not been replaced. 

Basically the Shelter building is a “moldy tin can” on a  flat concrete slab. The animals or inmate labor cannot  be monitored because office personnel are housed in a  trailer next to the Shelter. Why is this County Department lacking in so many areas when the Animal  Control Officer’s salary is in excess of $50 thousand  dollars plus benefits? In fact, until recently, the 

Shelter’s address was listed as being in the  Courthouse! What is going on here?  

Since 2019 Chairman Hutcheson has been quoted in  area newspapers and local television video promising  to improve and or upgrade the Shelter but very little  tangible has been accomplished. There appears to be  no established plan of action for this Shelter besides  “kicking the can down the road” or doing things  “under-the-radar”. Alabama law states that the repair  and maintenance of any and all county property,  buildings, and equipment fall under the duties and  responsibilities of each Board of County  

Commissioners. Funds are not the issue as the  General Fund has $30 million dollars. The County also  recently received $18 million dollars in Covid Relief  with which the Commission voted to give each district  $1.5 million. It is a deplorable lack of interest and  unwillingness to change their mindset that holds up  Shelter improvements. 

As a tax-payer, I expect competent and qualified  management. I expect short term and long term goals  with measurable outcomes.  

Anything short of replacing the Chairman and some of  the existing County District Commissioners would be a  detriment to animal welfare and forward progress of  this County into the 21st century.  

I ask that the citizens of Marshall County visit the  Shelter at 95 Abbott Rd, Albertville which is located  across from the Nissan Dealership. Please keep in  mind that you are paying for this “Shelter”. See for  yourself how our current Board of County  Commissioners have been handling this department.  

Respectfully submitted, 

Maria M Graham

Marshall County

 

 

