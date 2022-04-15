Stacy Lynn Shaw
Formerly of Boaz
Stacy Lynn Shaw, age 52, of Cullman, formerly of Boaz, passed away on Monday, April 11, 2022, at her residence.
She was born January 19, 1970, in Colorado to Leonard Smith and Annie Keeton.
She was preceded in death by her father, Leonard Smith; and grandmother, Lorene Swearington.
Survivors include her husband, Brian Keith Shaw; daughter, Candice Smith; son, Jeremiah Finchum; mother, Annie Keeton; sister, Linda Armstrong; nephew, Trent Armstrong; niece, Breanna Armstrong; and a host of family and friends.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Billy K. Allen
Boaz
Billy K. Allen, 86, of Boaz, died Tuesday, April 12, 2022, at Crossville Health and Rehab.
There was a graveside service at 4 p.m. Thursday, April 14, 2022, at Douglas Cemetery. Rev. Allen Johnson officiated the service. Albertville Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
He was survived by his wife of 68 years, Beatrice Allen; son, Neal Allen (Donna); daughters, Vicki Johnson (David) and Jan Pack (Steve); grandchildren, Allen Johnson, Joshua Pack, Brodie Pack, Nicole Messer, Jordan Brooks and Wesley Allen; and great-grandchildren, Gracie Johnson, Rebekah Johnson, Mahayla Messer, Charlotte Pack and Montana Pack.
Norma Jean
Fortenberry
Gadsden
Norma Jean Fortenberry, 79, of Gadsden, passed away Monday, April 11, 2022, at Riverview Medical Center. She will be remembered for her kindness, caring of others and love of friends and family.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Sammy and Agnes Kilgore; daughter, Judy Fortenberry Keener; and grandson, Justin Garner.
She is survived by her son, Michael Fortenberry; brother, D.C. Kilgore; and godson, Robert Franklin.
Visitation was from noon to 2 p.m. on Thursday, April 14, at Etowah Memorial Chapel with chapel service at 2 p.m. Burial was at Liberty Cemetery.
The family would like to thank special friend Betty Brooks and all the neighbors on Western Avenue. Also, the workers at Collinsville Nursing Home and the C.C. Unit at Riverview Medical Center who were so caring and compassionate.
Anne McLemore
Arab
Anne McLemore, 73, of Arab, died April 12, 2022, at Marshall manor Nursing Home.
Services were Thursday, April 14, 2022, at Adams Brown Service Funeral Home Chapel with burial in Memory Hill Cemetery.
Survivors include a brother, Thomas Turner McLemore III (Sandee).
David M. Bowen
Albertville
David M. Bowen, 83, of Albertville, passed away Tuesday, April 12, 2022.
His funeral service was at 4 p.m. Friday, April 15, 2022, at Albertville Memorial Chapel. Burial was at Hopewell Cemetery in Geraldine. Rev. Chris Watkins officiated the service.
He is survived by his children, Tina Daniel (Reggie), Pam Lafferty (Lon), Lenny Bowen (Michelle) and Terri McCaffrey (Tim); 14 grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren.
Ernest Ray Roberson
Boaz
Ernest Ray Roberson, 72, of Boaz, passed away Tuesday, April 12, 2022, at UAB Hospital.
His funeral service will be at 4 p.m. Saturday, April 16, 2022, at Etowah Memorial Chapel. Interment will follow at New Hope Cemetery in the Aurora community. Rev. Frankie Umphrey and Rev. Jimmy Umphrey will officiate. The family will receive friends from 2:30 until 4 p.m. before the service.
He is survived by his wife, Cathy Roberson; daughter, Tonya Golden (Sid); son, Justin Roberson (Pamela); seven grandchildren; one great-grandchild; sisters, Ann Hamrick (Bill), Sandra Martin (Tom) and Sharon Chumley; brother, James Roberson; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Caudell Hendrix
Boaz
Caudell Hendrix, 69, of Boaz, passed away Monday, April 11, 2022, at Shepherd’s Cove Hospice in Albertville.
The funeral was Friday, April 15, 2022, at 1 p.m. at Albertville Memorial Chapel with burial at Hillcrest Cemetery in Boaz. Bro. Willis Langston officiated.
Caudell is survived by his son, Avery (Patti) Hendrix, of Boaz; one grandson; sister, Robbie (Richard) Bishop, of GA.; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Lamurle Lavone
Hooper
Boaz
Lamurle Lavone Hooper, 60, of Boaz, passed away Tuesday, April 12, 2022, at Marshall Medical Center South.
His funeral service was Friday, April 15, 2022, at Bethlehem Baptist Church. Burial was in the adjoining cemetery. Rev. Wayne White and Rev. Shane Stephens officiated. Etowah Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
He is survived by his wife, Kristina Hooper; children, Alison (Blake) Lightsey, Aaron (Madison) Hooper, Anna (Ethan) Brown and Joseph (MaCall) Hooper; seven grandchildren; siblings, Rhonda Blanchard, Floyd (Denise) Hooper and Aileen Hooper; and a host of very loved nieces and nephews.
Lynward Harmel
Reagen
Boaz
Lynward Harmel Reagen, 86, of Boaz, passed away Wednesday, April 13, 2022, at his home.
His funeral service will be at noon Saturday, April 16, 2022, at Albertville Memorial Chapel. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Cemetery. Bro. Tony Holcomb will officiate the service.
The family will receive friends from 10:30 until noon before the service.
He is survived by his son, Chuck (Laura) Reagan; and his four grandchildren.
Rev. Billy McCormick
Attalla
Rev. Billy McCormick, 80, of Attalla, passed away Wednesday, April 13, 2022, at Shepherd’s Cove Hospice.
A memorial service was at 2 p.m. Friday, April 22, 2022, at Rainbow Memorial Gardens. Etowah Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
He is survived by his son, Keith McCormick (Nancy); daughter, Deanna Simmons (Ricky); and a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Sandra Campbell
Horton
Sandra Campbell, 63, of Horton, died April 10, 2022, at her home.
Services were Thursday, April 14, 2022, at 2 p.m. at Adams Brown Service Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Carey Sims officiating. Burial was in Alder Springs Cemetery.
Survivors include her husband, Kenneth Campbell; daughters, Lacey Campbell, Kendra Campbell and Niki Campbell; son, Glen Campbell; mother, Dorthy Tucker; sister, Sherry Jones; eight grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
Randy Hughes
Boaz
Randy Hughes, 54, of Boaz, died on Tuesday, April 12, 2022, at Grandview Medical Center.
Funeral service was Friday, April 15, 2022, at 2 p.m. at Liberty United Baptist Church with Bro. Rickey Haygood officiating. Burial was in the adjoining Cemetery.
Mr. Hughes is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Lee and Shani Hughes, of Boaz; daughters, Ashley Hughes, Brittney Hughes, both of Florida; four grandchildren; mother, Violet Hughes, of Boaz; and sisters and brother-in-law, Tina and Roger Salter, of Boaz, Junita Hughes, of Florida, Lawanda Colvin, of Huntsville, and Tony Hughes, of Sardis.
Willie Ruth Davis
Guntersville
Willie Ruth Davis, 82, of Guntersville, died March 12, 2022.
A memorial service will be Sunday, April 24, 2022, at Guntersville Memorial Chapel at 2 p.m. A burial of her ashes will be Sunday, April 24, 2022, at Guntersville City Cemetery immediately following the service.
