ALICEVILLE, Ala. — West End’s season ended in stinging fashion Friday night as the Patriots fell to Class 2A No. 4 Aliceville 62-13 in round one of the state playoffs.
The Patriots jumped out to a 6-0 lead with 6:58 remaining in the first quarter after Tyler Jones connected with Thad Pearce for a 23-yard touchdown.
But the Yellow Jackets went on to score 56 unanswered points.
After the first quarter, Aliceville led 7-6. The Yellow Jackets’ Jay Thomas scored on a 1-yard run with 4:15 remaining.
By halftime, Aliceville widened its lead to 29-6. Keanthony Wilder scored on a 46-yard run, and quarterback Tyjarian Williams completed two touchdown passes of 32 and 20 yards.
In the third quarter, running back Shawnderrick Kirkland reached the end zone on a 14-yard rush to give the Yellow Jackets a 37-6 lead. Williams tacked on another touchdown pass of 19 yards, and Navelle Hargrove scored on a 37-yard run to put Aliceville ahead 49-6.
With under nine minutes to play in the fourth quarter, Williams threw his fourth touchdown pass of the night to widen the Aliceville lead to 56-6.
West End was able to cut into the lead 56-13 with 4:55 remaining when running back Rock Sainsbury rumbled into the end zone from five yards out.
Just over a minute later, Aliceville’s Tyquan Simon broke through the Patriot defense for a 74-yard touchdown to ice the game 62-13.
Aliceville outgained West End 681 to 178. The Patriots tallied 137 rushing yards and only 41 passing yards. Aliceville romped for 412 yards on the ground and 269 yards through the air.
For West End, Jones finished the game 3-of-10 for 41 yards passing, including one touchdown and one interception.
Sainsbury led the team in rushing with 61 yards and a touchdown on 19 carries. Jones rushed for 41 yards on 9 carries. Pearce had 59 yards of total offense — 3 catches for 41 yards and three carries for 18 yards.
The loss ends the Patriots’ season. It was the first playoff appearance since 2016 for West End, as well as the first winning season since 2015. The Patriots went unbeaten at home this year, a first since 2001, according to ahsfhs.org. West End last totaled seven wins in 2007.
