Tennessee-Martin (4-2) at Tennessee (6-0, 3-0 SEC)
Series: UT leads, 1-0
11 a.m. • SEC Network
Knoxville, Tenn. • Neyland Stadium (101,915)
SiriusXM: 137/190
Ole Miss (7-0, 3-0 SEC) at LSU (5-2, 3-1 SEC)
Series: LSU leads, 64-41-4
2:30 p.m. • CBS
Last: UM, 31-17 (2021 at Oxford)
Baton Rouge, La. • Tiger Stadium (102,321)
SiriusXM: 113/191 - 106/192
Vanderbilt (3-4, 0-3 SEC) at Missouri (2-4, 0-3 SEC)
Series: MIZ leads, 9-4-1
3 p.m. • SEC Network
Last: MIZ, 37-28 (2021 at Nashville)
Columbia, Mo. • Faurot Field (62,621)
SiriusXM: 204 - 137/190
Mississippi State (5-2, 2-2 SEC) at Alabama (6-1, 3-1 SEC)
Series: UA leads, 84-18-3
6 p.m. • ESPN
Last: UA, 49-9 (2021 at Starkville)
Tuscaloosa, Ala. • Bryant-Denny Stadium (100,077) SiriusXM: 113/191 - 106/192
Texas A&M (3-3, 1-2 SEC) at South Carolina (4-2, 1-2 SEC)
Series: TAMU leads, 8-0
6:30 p.m. • SEC Network
Last: TAMU, 44-14 (2021 at College Station)
Columbia, S.C. • Williams-Brice Stadium (77,559)
SiriusXM: 138/202 - 137/190
Open: Arkansas (4-3, 1-3 SEC); Auburn (3-4, 1-3); Florida (4-3, 1-3); Georgia (7-0, 4-0); Kentucky (5-2, 2-2)
