Tennessee-Martin (4-2) at Tennessee (6-0, 3-0 SEC)

Series: UT leads, 1-0

11 a.m. • SEC Network

Knoxville, Tenn. • Neyland Stadium (101,915)

SiriusXM: 137/190

Ole Miss (7-0, 3-0 SEC) at LSU (5-2, 3-1 SEC)

Series: LSU leads, 64-41-4

2:30 p.m. • CBS

Last: UM, 31-17 (2021 at Oxford)

Baton Rouge, La. • Tiger Stadium (102,321)

SiriusXM: 113/191 - 106/192

Vanderbilt (3-4, 0-3 SEC) at Missouri (2-4, 0-3 SEC)

Series: MIZ leads, 9-4-1

3 p.m. • SEC Network

Last: MIZ, 37-28 (2021 at Nashville)

Columbia, Mo. • Faurot Field (62,621)

SiriusXM: 204 - 137/190

Mississippi State (5-2, 2-2 SEC) at Alabama (6-1, 3-1 SEC)

Series: UA leads, 84-18-3

6 p.m. • ESPN

Last: UA, 49-9 (2021 at Starkville)

Tuscaloosa, Ala. • Bryant-Denny Stadium (100,077) SiriusXM: 113/191 - 106/192

Texas A&M (3-3, 1-2 SEC) at South Carolina (4-2, 1-2 SEC)

Series: TAMU leads, 8-0

6:30 p.m. • SEC Network

Last: TAMU, 44-14 (2021 at College Station)

Columbia, S.C. • Williams-Brice Stadium (77,559)

SiriusXM: 138/202 - 137/190

Open: Arkansas (4-3, 1-3 SEC); Auburn (3-4, 1-3); Florida (4-3, 1-3); Georgia (7-0, 4-0); Kentucky (5-2, 2-2)

