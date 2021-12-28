ALBERTVILLE – Sand Mountain Park & Amphitheater made a splash in the sports and entertainment industry during the first partial year of operations. From fall of 2020 to fall 2021, the park hosted 75+ events, from sports tournaments to concerts. The park fully opened in April of this year and the event schedule’s impact has been significant.
The total estimated economic impact exceeded expectations for Marshall County that the park has generated from October 2020 - September 2021 is $14.2 million. This estimated economic impact is a direct result of the diverse event schedule at Sand Mountain Park. Many park events attract out-of-town participants/guests (live 60 miles+ away from the park), and those people book hotel rooms, eat at local restaurants, and patronize local stores/gas stations.
“One of the pillars of our Mission at Sand Mountain Park is to generate economic impact for the City of Albertville and Marshall County, said Sand Mountain Park General Manager Patrick O’Brien. "We are committed to executing that at a high level while effectively balancing community usage, and I think we have done a good job of that in our first year. The park has moved the needle for Marshall County businesses across multiple industries, and we’re really excited to play a key role in the continued growth of this region.”
O’Brien also said, “This estimated economic impact number is a result of the excellent team we have at the park and the progressive leadership in place at the City of Albertville and other key organizations within the county. The first chapter of our story is complete, and the most exciting part is that future chapters will continue to have a significant positive impact on many businesses in this region.”
“Without question, there has been a marked uptick in verified sales tax across a significant number of retail and hospitality categories over the past year shared Mike Price, Director of Economic Development for the City of Albertville.”A large chunk of that increased revenue can be directly or indirectly attributed to the city’s activation of the Sand Mountain Park and Amphitheater. Not only has the City of Albertville seen the impact of increased revenue—but we continue to garner and cultivate interest from additional retail, hospitality and entertainment options that have expressed a desire to locate within the city due to the energy generated by the park.”
“We have felt the positive impact of Sand Mountain Park across the county, said Katy Norton, president of Marshall County Tourism and Sports. “Our office continues to partner with the park to recruit new sporting events to the area. We have recently added to our staff to support this growth and look forward to what the future holds for our communities.”
“It has been a tremendous driver for first-time customers and repeat tourists to Wintzell’s from all over the Southeast, said Wes Long, co-owner of Wintzell’s Oyster House in Guntersville. “A great addition to Lake Guntersville and the Sand Mountain area. Sports tourism is a no-brainer for cities that want to grow their tourism dollars.”
“We love the increase in sales and relationships,” said Kayleigh Ross, General Manager of Jefferson’s restaurant in Albertville.” Our store stays full of cleats and jerseys! We are everything sports and we love the new park!”
“Business is robust at Microtel Inn & Suites in Albertville,” said Don Spurlin, Owner of Don Spurlin Construction in Albertville. “Occupancy remains at an all-time high, and ADR (average daily rate) has also increased significantly. All the new business the park is bringing has prompted us to perform a total renovation, inside and out, making the hotel new again. We are looking forward to working with the various sports venues and others to accommodate them while in town.”
“Spurlin Point,” our recent development with Dunkin, Firehouse Subs, and Venture Out Supply Company, was developed and built with the anticipation of the new park,” Spurlin continued. “Its proximity to the park assures the success of our Tenants, with Dunkin and Firehouse having almost record openings, and Albertville Firehouse Subs remains in the top two or three restaurants in their system. We are working with numerous other retailers and restaurants looking to come to Albertville and have no doubt, primarily due to the park, Albertville residents will enjoy many more retail and food opportunities in the coming years.”
