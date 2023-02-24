JACKSONVILLE — Geraldine junior Jaxon Colvin made the boys Class 3A All-Northeast Regional Team, which was announced following No. 3 Plainview’s 67-48 triumph over No. 6 Piedmont in the regional finals Thursday morning at Jax State’s Pete Mathews Coliseum.
The other members of the All-Regional Team were Plainview’s Dylan Haymon, Jonah Williams and Landon White, and Piedmont’s Ishmael Bethel, Alex Odam and Rollie Pinto.
White earned most valuable player honors. He shot 10-of-12 from the field and racked up 24 points and 13 rebounds against Piedmont. Williams, who lives in the Painter community, hit 4-of-7 3-pointers and scored 17 points. His father, Stanley Williams, is Plainview’s junior varsity boys coach.
Plainview won its fifth Northeast Regional title, all under head coach Robi Coker, who graduated from Crossville High School in 2000.
Susan Moore 63,
Plainview 43
No. 2 Susan Moore (29-3) knocked off No. 3 Plainview in the girls 3A Northeast Regional finals on Thursday morning.
Both teams made the 3A Final Four last sea-son, with Susan Moore losing in the finals.
Cali Smallwood finished with 25 points and 11 rebounds to power Susan Moore’s attack. Lani Smallwood netted 18 points, and Lacey Floyd contributed 11 points and 11 boards.
Lauren Jimmerson topped Plainview (31-4) with 15 points.
The All-Regional Tournament Team featured MVP Cali Smallwood, Lani Smallwood and Floyd of Susan Moore; Jimmerson of Plainview; Jorda Crook of Ohatchee, and Jaxson Sizemore of Glencoe.
Northeast Regional championship game results:
7A boys: Spain Park 38, Huntsville 35
7A girls: Sparkman 55, Hewitt-Trussville 44
6A boys: Mountain Brook 71, Huffman 59
6A girls: Huffman 70, Parker 47
5A boys: Scottsboro 67, Guntersville 66
5A girls: Arab 48, Southside 44
4A boys: Jacksonville 71, Etowah 52
4A girls: New Hope 50, Handley 42
2A boys: Sand Rock 83, Pisgah 67
2A girls: Lanett 52, Ider 46
1A boys: Oakwood Academy 58, Skyline 50
1A girls: Spring Garden 69, Skyline 47
