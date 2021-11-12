After over 100 combined regular season and playoff games, the 2021 high school football season on Sand Mountain will end the way it has the past three seasons: With the Fyffe Red Devils as the lone team left standing.
The area’s four other playoff teams all fell last week, while Fyffe rolled past Walter Wellborn in its opening round game, 34-0, their 16th straight playoff win, and their 54th consecutive home victory.
In that win, Fyffe didn’t attempt a pass thanks to a punishing ground attack that totaled 362 yards and 24 first downs.
Freshman running back Logan Anderson led the charge in that win, posting 144 yards, while quarterback Kyle Dukes posted 90 yards.
That pair has been Fyffe’s leading rushers all season, combining for over 1,600 yards and 26 total touchdowns, while Brody Hicks has added 550 yards and 11 scores. As a team, Fyffe has rushed for 53 touchdowns this season.
While the Fyffe rushing offense has come on strong over the last three games, the defense has as well, giving up just seven points in the last three games, including a pair of shutouts. For the season, Fyffe has given up just 79 points in 10 games, collected four shutouts, and allowed 20 points once.
All of that success has pushed coach Paul Benefield’s record to an astounding 321-54 overall, and a mark of 57-22 in the playoffs after last week’s win.
Yet for all of that, and despite being the 3A Region 7 champion, the Red Devils will hit the road this weekend due to the AHSAA playoff rules.
The Red Devils won’t have to travel too far for their second-round matchup, heading into Blount County to take on the JB Pennington Tigers, who earned their spot in the second round thanks to a 10-7 defensive slugfest win over Phil Campbell on the road last week.
The Tigers earned the right to host this game via AHSAA rules, which state that after the opening round, the team who has traveled the most will host the game.
The Tigers will come into the game with a record of 8-3, and much like Fyffe, have gotten it done with their defense. Over their last three games they’ve given up just 14 point and posted one shutout. Of their eight wins, in seven of them they gave up 20 points or fewer.
Offensively, it’s been boom or bust for Penning, averaging nearly 33 points per game in their wins, but in their three losses, to Oakman, Cleveland, and Winfield, a trio of team who have combined to lose three games on the field, the Tigers were held to just 13 points, all of them coming in the loss to Oakman.
This will be the sixth all-time meeting between the two programs, with Fyffe dominating the previous five games, going 5-0 and only giving up 25 points in those games, though the two teams haven’t met since the third round of the 2007 playoffs, when Fyffe earned a 48-7 win.
Friday’s game can be heard locally on 92.7 FM of Arab, while a game story will be posted on The Reporter’s website following the conclusion.
