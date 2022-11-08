GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. — Incumbent Republicans of Alabama dominated Election Day.
The state’s top three officeholders, Gov. Kay Ivey, Lt. Gov. Will Ainsworth and Attorney General Steve Marshall, each secured another four-year term.
Ivey defeated Democrat Yolanda Rochelle Flowers and Libertarian James “Jimmy” Blake by garnering 67.28% of the vote statewide.
Ainsworth, a Marshall County native, pulled 83.88% of the vote statewide to claim a victory over Libertarian challenger Ruth Page-Nelson.
“I’m excited and encouraged,” Ainsworth told The Reporter while at his watch party at City Harbor in Guntersville. “The people of Alabama want us to serve another four years. I’ve focused and will continue to focus on Alabama being the aerospace capital of the world. I’ve also focused on veterans and the military, small businesses and workforce development. I’ve tried to be an advocate for them. Our future in Alabama is bright. And with another four years as lieutenant governor, I think we can continue to make a positive difference.”
Marshall, who also hails from Marshall County, defeated Democrat challenger Wendell Major after garnering 68% of the vote to lock up another four years as attorney general.
Another incumbent Republican, Robert Aderholt won reelection handily. He received 84% of the vote statewide to defeat Democrat challenger Rick Neighbors and Libertarian candidate Johnny C. Cochran.
Katie Britt made history after winning election to become the state’s first female U.S. Senator. Britt received 66.97% of the vote to defeat Democrat candidate Will Boyd and Libertarian candidate John Sophocleus outright.
Other races for state offices of note:
Secretary of State
-Pamela J. Laffitte (D) — 31%
-Wes Allen (R) — 66%
-Jason “Matt” Shelby (L) — 3%
State Treasurer
-Young Boozer (R) — 84%
-Scott Hamond (L) — 15%
State Auditor
-Andrew Sorrell (R) — 85%
-Leigh Lachine (L) — 14%
Commissioner of Agriculture
-Rick Pate (R) — 84%
-Jason Clark (L) — 15%
Public Service Commission, Place 1
-Jeremy H. Oden (R) — 84%
-Ron Bishop (L) — 15%
Public Service Commission, Place 2
-Chip Beeker (R) — 83%
-Laura Lane (L) — 16%
State Board of Education, District 6 (Marshall and Etowah)
-Marie Manning (R) — 99%
State Board of Education, District 8 (DeKalb)
-Wayne Reynolds (R) — 80%
-Patrick C. Wallace (L) — 19%
State Senate, District 9 (Marshall)
-Clay Scofield (R) — 21,816 votes (98.95%)
State Representative, District 26 (Marshall)
-Ben Alford (D) — 1,076 votes (11.52%)
-Brock Colvin (R) — 8,251 votes (88.37%)
State Representative, District 27 (Marshall)
-Herb Neu (D) — 1,579 votes (10.72%)
-Wes Kitchens (R) — 13,131 votes (89.18%)
