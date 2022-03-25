Tips from the public lead to the arrest of three men in connection with a theft case in Marshall County.
According to Marshall County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Steve Guthrie, security cameras at Paradise Self Storage in Guntersville captured three men allegedly stealing a utility trailer valued at $5,200 on Feb 27.
Tips from the public led investigators to Ricky Wayne Anderton, of Grant, Carl Geckles, of Guntersville, and Jerry Plott, of Albertville, Guthrie said.
All three men were located in area jails facing previous charges in connection with separate cases, Guthrie said.
Charges of first-degree theft of property will be added to each man in the coming days in connection with the trailer heist, Guthrie said. Each man’s bond will be $5,000 on the trailer theft charge, he said.
Anderton, 44, is currently housed in the Marshall County Jail on charges of probation violation, second-degree criminal trespass and first-degree theft of property.
Geckles and Plott, both 65, are charged with third-degree theft of property, unlawful possession of dangerous drugs, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and tampering with physical evidence and are currently housed in the Jackson County Jail.
