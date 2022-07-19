The newest Boaz mural celebrates the 100th anniversary of the Civitan Club and the good works done by the Boaz Civitan members.
“Boaz Civitan Club is one of the oldest in the state,” said Kelli Whorton, Civitan Club president.
“This mural will depict different projects we’ve undertaken and successfully completed over the years.”
Painted on the side of the Abundant Life Chiropractic offices at 101 E. Mann Ave., across the street from the Boaz Fire Department, the full-color mural offers a glimpse into the Civitans.
The mural – painted by Donald Walker, of Arab - features a partially opened gate, with Main Street in the background.
Dr. William Fielder and Dr. Luther F. Corley Sr. are pictured to either side of the gate.
Whorton said the mural also includes images of a boy in a cap and gown to symbolize the two scholarships given by Civitans to high school graduates each year. There are also images of gumball machines seen in various businesses and fruitcakes, Vidalia onions and pancakes to represent annual fundraising events.
“Back when the Civitans was established, they were successful in getting Alabama 168 to run through Boaz and not Albertville,” Whorton said. “I didn’t know Civitans had that kind of power!”
She said another street within the city, College Avenue, was paved with concrete at Civitans insistence.
“Back at that time, lots of people were coming into Boaz by train to attend Snead College,” she said. “They wanted the street leading from the train station to Snead to look really nice. So it was built out of concrete, and the city has always agreed to keep it that way.
“If you go down that street today, it still is concrete.”
Once the mural is completed, the Civitan Club plans to hold a ribbon cutting and celebration.
“It will be our 100th anniversary reveal,” she said.
The names of current and past Civitan members may be included in the mural for a $50 donation. The funds raised with be used to offset the cost of the mural.
Boaz Historian Wayne Hunt said the Legacy Commission will have another mural painted in the city later this summer. He said the Civitans’ mural was paid for by the Civitans, not the Legacy Commission.
Hunt said although the next mural’s location hasn’t been nailed down, the subject will be the city’s musical history.
