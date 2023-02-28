The Marshall County Chapter of the Jacksonville State University Alumni Association will hold its annual Spirit Night and silent auction Tuesday, March 7 at 5:30 at Main Channel Brewery in downtown Albertville.
The guest speaker will be JSU Athletic Director Greg Seitz. He will give an update on the Burgess-Snow Stadium project along with all things involving Gamecock athletics.
The silent auction is the chapter’s main fundraiser for scholarships. Last year, the chapter awarded five scholarships to local students and over the years has awarded thousands of dollars in scholarships.
All local alumni as well as the public are invited.
For more information, contact chapter president Ricky Smith at rsmith196742@gmail.com.
