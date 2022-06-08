Following a record-setting career with the Snead State Parsons, standout infielder Molly Pendley was named to the NJCAA All-American Third Team on Tuesday morning.
This marks the second time Pendley has been named an All-American after getting selected following her freshman season.
Pendley, a sophomore from Cullman, appeared in 61 games for the Parsons this season, leading the team across the board in offensive categories. During her sophomore campaign, she led the Parsons with a .459 batting average, belted 21 home runs, drove in 67 runs, and came around to score 55 times. She also paced the offense with 16 doubles, finishing the year with an OPS of 1.404.
Head coach Tracy Grindrod said last week that Pendley has a number of visits to NCAA schools in the coming days.
Over her two seasons at Snead State, Pendley set the Snead State career home run record with 42, also hitting 21 as a freshman, and finishes with 135 RBIs in 110 games. She collected 154 hits in that span, batting .448 for her career.
Her efforts this past season helped the Parsons to a mark of 37-27, which included a runner-up finish in the ACCC Tournament, a Mid-Atlantic District Tournament Title, and a trip to the NJCAA World Series in Yuma, Arizona where her RBI in Game 2 helped the Parsons win their first game in program history at the World Series.
