The Albertville Chamber of Commerce held its 67th annual awards banquet last week at Sand Mountain Park where it recognized outstanding local businesses and business leaders.
Bill Massey earned one of the night’s highest honors being named the 2021 Citizen of the Year. Massey died in May of last year, leaving a void in the hearts of his family and friends as well as the City of Albertville where he was involved in planning finances on certain projects.
Massey’s wife and two daughters accepted the award on his behalf.
A 1990 Albertville High School graduate, he joined MDA Professional Group, P.C. in Albertville in January 2003. He served as a senior manager for the accounting firm. He also at one time served as chairman of the Albertville Chamber’s Board of Directors.
The night’s other honorees included:
• 2021 Hero Award: Marshall Medical Centers, received by Kathy Woodruff
• 2021 Emerging Business: Bucci Boutique – Christi Ballentine
• 2021 Small Business of the Year 1-10 Employees: LaMichoacan - Mariana Calderon
• 2021 Small Business of the Year 11-50 Employees: Spices Smokehouse – Lynn Entrekin
• 2021 Small Business of the Year 50+ Employees: Wilks Tire and Battery Service – Craig and Shane Wilks
• 2021 Industry of the Year: AlaTrade – Kevin Parnell and John Pittard
See more photos on Page A5 and online at sandmountainreporter.com.
