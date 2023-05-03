JACKSONVILLE - Senior T.J. Reeves started Sunday’s game with a three-run home run and ended it in the seventh with his fifth hit of the day as Jacksonville State completed the ASUN weekend sweep of North Alabama, 13-3, on Sunday afternoon on Rudy Abbott Field at Jim Case Stadium.
Reeves was a triple shy of hitting for the cycle, as he put together a 5-for-5 day at the plate and posted four RBIs.
His first inning three-run blast to center field ignited Jax State’s offense, as it would jump out to a 10-0 lead after four innings.
The Birmingham native added a single in the third inning and collected an RBI double in the fourth inning. Reeves added two more singles in the sixth and seventh innings as his RBI single to left field with the bases loaded in the seventh secured JSU’s 14th ASUN win.
He becomes the second Gamecock this season to have five hits in a single game, joining junior Javon Hernandez, who accomplished that feat against Jacksonville on April 15.
After four home runs on Friday night to open the series, the Gamecocks added three more home runs on Sunday to build the hefty lead.
After Reeves’ three-run home run in the first inning, senior Carson Crowe started the second inning with a home run over the right field fence.
Sophomore Brenner Norton tallied a two-run dinger in the Jax State’s five-run third inning.
Prior to Norton’s fourth home run of the season, junior Derrick Jackson Jr. cleared the bases with the first of two doubles on the day.
Norton finished the day one triple away from the cycle as well as with an RBI double in the fourth and capped off the day with an RBI single in the sixth.
Reeves, Jackson and Norton combined for 12-of-the-13 RBIs on Sunday.
Sophomore Caleb Johnson posted his second consecutive two-hit game with a pair of singles in the finale.
Johnson produced five hits on the weekend to improve his batting average in ASUN games-only to .321.
Hernandez added to his team-high hit total with a hit in the affair and now has 72 on the season. Junior Mason Maners had one of JSU’s 15 total hits off UNA pitching.
Junior Jake Peppers of Geraldine was inserted into the weekend rotation on Sunday and qualified for his third win of the season with five shutout innings, five strikeouts and working his way out of UNA scoring threats in the first ASUN start of the season.
Sophomore Tanner Jones was able to get some work in on Sunday with a pair of innings in the shortened contest. He add three strikeouts for the Gamecocks.
It will be a busy week for Jax State with a pair of midweek outings before making a first-ever trip to Liberty for an ASUN road series
The week begins with a visit to Pike County, Alabama to wrap up the home-and-home set with Troy before returning to Rudy Abbott Field at Jim Case Stadium on Wednesday afternoon to host Samford.
JSU’s final home non-conference outing with the Bulldogs is slated for 4 p.m.
The will be streamed on ESPN+ and carried on the Gamecock Sports Network.
As a team, Jax State is hitting .306 on the season with five individuals hitting .300 or better in the lineup.
Reeves leads the team in RBIs with 45, while Maners has 36 RBIs on 50 hits. He leads the club in home runs with nine on the season.
Reeves has reached base in all 42 games this season and is hitting .341.
