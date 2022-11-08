ALBERTVILLE, Ala. — “This nation will remain the land of the free only so long as it is the home of the brave.” – Elmer Davis
As Veterans Day 2022 approaches Friday, Nov. 11, members of the community will show their gratitude to America’s brave military men and women with various ceremonies scheduled across the area.
Geraldine High School will host its Veterans Day program today, Wednesday, Nov. 9, at 10 a.m. Lunch will be provided for all veterans and their guests.
On Thursday there will be a host of Veterans Day events around the area.
At Albertville City Schools, a handful of ceremonies were scheduled. At Albertville Primary and Elementary schools, Veterans Day services were slated for 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. A ceremony was also scheduled to be held at Albertville High School at 10:15 a.m. Albertville Middle School held a ceremony on Tuesday, Nov. 8, inside the Fine Arts Center.
Boaz High School will host its annual Veterans Day ceremony at 9:30 a.m. inside the high school auditorium. Lunch will be provided to veterans and their families after the program.
Northeast Alabama Community College will host a community-wide Veterans Day reception at 10 a.m. in the Tom Bevill Lyceum. This year’s guest speaker will be Brigadier General Jerry C. McAbee of Rainsville. Refreshments will follow the program, and the college extends an invitation to anyone who wishes to attend.
At 10:30 a.m., Crossville High School will hold its Veterans Day ceremony inside CHS Gymnasium to honor local veterans, as well as active military members. The high school band will perform, and special guest speaker Jonathan Gilbert will share a few words. Following the ceremony, lunch will be provided to veterans and active military members.
On Friday, the Jimmy Harris VFW Post 6837 will present their annual Veteran’s Day Program at Old Mill Park in downtown Boaz, starting at 11 a.m. This ceremony is open to all veterans and members of the public. The ceremony is held to “Thank All Veterans” who served, and to remember them and their sacrifice. This year’s guest speaker is retired Col. Tim Riley.
Douglas High School will host its 30th annual Veterans Day program Wednesday, Nov. 16. A breakfast and registration will begin at 8:30 a.m., a performance will start at 10 a.m. inside Lloyd Berry Gymnasium, and lunch will follow directly after at 11:30 a.m. The DHS event was scheduled after the holiday due to an influx of flu cases district-wide, which caused Marshall County Schools to close down schools and revert to virtual learning for a brief period.
