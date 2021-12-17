The Whole Backstage Theatre with Season Sponsor Sonny Lewis will present the final shows this weekend of the festive classic, “A Christmas Carol – A Radio Play,” directed by Johnny Brewer. Only two performances are ahead: tonight, Dec. 18, at 7 p.m., and a Sunday matinee, Dec. 19 at 2 p.m., with a special streaming format on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day of this enduring and beloved parable.
“During the 1940’s boom of radio, just prior to television, the studio audience played an important part in every broadcast. Their reactions often added energy and emotion to the live programs for the listeners as well as for the performers. Knowing the importance of producing a show that will generate those reactions and sentiments, we set goals to deliver on both our optics and performing. With vision, creativity, and skill, our building crew crafted a very realistic representation of a 1940’s sound stage to make the audience feel integrated in our production,” Brewer said.
“Our vintage set pieces include a 1930’s Philco stand-up cabinet radio, along with a few treasures from ‘the old rock school’ that I was able to rescue and save during our major renovation in 2005. One item displayed is a functioning school clock from the 1950’s era that will keep the actual time during the show. Other artifacts posted are the Exit signs, which are reverse hand-painted on glass, and are believed to be from the original auditorium built in the 1920’s. To complete our set decoration, we use a 1940’s microphone with the metal WGSV call sign identification plaque, from Kerry Jackson’s WGSV radio station memorabilia, with other items displayed in the lobby,” Brewer described.
“Our very talented cast members are bringing soulful meaning to each character as they take Scrooge through his Christmas Eve journey and transformation. Actually, Dickens intended for ‘A Christmas Carol’ to be read aloud to audiences, so he traveled through England reading his novella at public and private gatherings. Now, almost 180 years later, we believe that combined with our visuals and acting, we will truly express Dickens’ message as we perform his timeless tale, as a radio play,” Brewer explained.
“With special effects, vintage set pieces, harpists onstage creating musical ambiances, period costuming, local WGSV radio presence, all the immortal Dickens’ characters, and more, we are pleased with the show we have created and will present. This holiday production has the particular distinction as the first radio play on the WBS mainstage, a unique opportunity for our actors and crew, as well as for our audiences. Our Christmas wish is to bring Dickens’ heartfelt message to life, ‘when we listen, we learn. When we learn, we have the potential to grow and change,’” Brewer stated.
All tickets are General Admission for this holiday fundraiser, “A Christmas Carol – A Radio Play” and are currently on sale: $12 for Student ticket, $18 for Senior Adult, and $20 for an Adult ticket. This special production is not part of the Patron Membership Package. For more information or to purchase tickets, call 256.582.7469, or visit the office during business hours at 1120 Rayburn Avenue/Dot Moore Way in Guntersville; or view the website and purchase online at www.wholebackstage.com. Information is posted on the WBS website and Facebook for accessing the special $20 streaming format for home-viewing, Christmas Eve through Christmas Day.
