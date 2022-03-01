Brandon Davis
Crossville
Brandon Davis, 28, of Crossville, died Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022.
His funeral service was Monday, Feb. 28, 2022, at Crossville Memorial Chapel with burial at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery. Bro. Jon Henderson officiated.
Brandon is survived by his sons, Hayden Andrew Davis, and Alexander Keith Davis; parents, Robert Keith Davis (Barbara) and Jennifer Murdock (Raymond); grandparents, Glenda Davis, and Brenda Orndorff; brother, Blaine Allen Cox; sister, Shawna Marie Seelbinder (Lance); and step-brother, Steven Garrard.
John Edmond
Browning Jr. and
Barbara Thompson Browning
Birmingham
John Edmond Browning, Jr., 96, and Barbara Thompson Browning, 83, of Birmingham and formerly of this area, died recently.
Mr. Browning (who died Dec. 2, 2021) is survived by his wife, Barbara Thompson Browning (who died Dec. 30, 2021); daughter, Joy Elizabeth LeFebvre; son, Robert Avery Browning; a grandchild; sister, Elizabeth Browning Murphy; and by many nieces and nephews.
Mrs. Browning is survived by her brother, Kenneth Lee Thompson; sister, Rita Mae Thompson Huggins; brother, James Harold Thompson; sister, Brenda Joyce Thompson Martin; and by many nieces and nephews.
A combined memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 5, 2022, at First Baptist Church Guntersville. Bob Shipp will be officiating. Candy Patterson and Kenneth Thompson will be soloists. Visitation will be from 12:30 until 1 before the service. Albertville Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to First Baptist Church Guntersville or Big Oak Ranch.
Nila Fay Kidd
Horton
Nila Fay Kidd, 83, of Horton, passed away Monday, Feb. 28, 2022, at Huntsville Hospital.
Her funeral service will be 1 p.m. Thursday, March 3, 2022, at Boaz Carr Chapel with burial to follow at Douglas Cemetery. Rev. Chris Bartlett and Rev. Tony Holland will be officiating.
Visitation will be 5 until 8 Wednesday evening at the funeral home.
Mrs. Kidd is survived by her sons, Gary Ivey (Cindy), Neal Ivey (Melanie) and Steve Ivey (Rena); five grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and sister, Judy Holland.
Patricia Langston
Boaz
Patricia Langston, 75, of Boaz, passed away Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, at her home.
Her funeral service was Tuesday, March 1, 2022, at Etowah Memorial Chapel. Interment was at Walls Chapel Memory Gardens. Rev. Bill Lackey and Rev. Gary Baswell officiated.
She is survived by her children, Regina Absher, Jeff and Karen Bright and Jason and Shelley King; eight grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren; six step-children; several step grandchildren; and step great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Shepherds Cove Hospice.
Sheena Bishop
Boaz
Sheena Bishop, 75, of Boaz, died on Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, at her residence.
Funeral services were Tuesday, March 1, 2022, at McRae Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Wayne White officiating.
Mrs. Bishop is survived by her husband, Marston Bishop, of Boaz; sons and daughter-in-law, Timothy and Anca Bishop, of Florida, and Tony Bishop, of Huntsville; a granddaughter; and brother, Donald Gibbs, of Glencoe.
The family suggest in lieu of flowers donations to the ALS of Huntsville, 610 Airport Road Suite 110. Huntsville, AL 35802 or Shepherd’s Cove Hospice, 408 Martling Road, Albertville, AL 35951.
Martha Brothers
Wilson
Sardis City
Mrs. Martha Brothers Wilson, 86, of Sardis City, died on Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022, at Shepherd’s Cove Hospice.
Funeral service was on Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, at McRae Funeral Home Chapel with Kelly Tarvin officiating.
Mrs. Wilson is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Patsy and Neal Canady, of Sardis; daughter-in-law, Sherry Gilley, of Boaz; six grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild; sisters and brother-in-law, Joyce and Leonard Whitt, Gail Wright and Joan Fuqua; and brother, Bill Brothers.
Charles W. Smith
Boaz
Charles W. Smith, 90, of Elder Street, Boaz, died Friday, Feb. 25, 2022, at Marshall Medical Center South.
The funeral service was Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022, at 3 p.m. at the McRae Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Wayne White and Bro. Keith Dodd officiating. Interment was in the Forrest Home Cemetery.
Mr. Smith is survived by his brother and sister-in-law, Reggie and Linda Smith, of Tuscaloosa; brother-in-law, Harold McCormick; and a host of nieces and nephews.
The family is accepting flowers or suggests donations to the Big Oak Ranch.
Marzell R.
Southerland
Albertville
Marzell R. Southerland, 88, of Albertville, died Friday, Feb. 25, 2022.
Funeral services were held at 2:30 pm on Monday, Feb. 28, 2022, at Marshall Memorial Funeral Home with Brother Rick Holland officiating. Burial followed in Marshall Memorial Gardens.
Mrs. Southerland is survived by her children, Arlene Holland (Rick), and Coy Wayne Southerland (Laurie); three grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
Mickey Mashburn
Crossville
Mickey Mashburn, 65, of Crossville, died Friday, Feb. 25, 2022, at her home.
The family has chosen cremation; no services have been planned at this time.
Etowah Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
She is survived by her husband, Jacky Mashburn; daughter, Misty Mashburn; two granddaughters; and a great-grandson.
———
Obituaries are printed as a public service by The Reporter. Customized obituaries may be printed for a charge. Family members should have the funeral home contact The Reporter at 256-840-3000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.