The Marshall County Board of Education received a positive bus inspection report from the Alabama State Department of Education at its meeting on Thursday. The inspection, done in March, included a 100% proficiency rate with zero deficiencies of the 103 buses inspected.
Cindy Wigley, superintendent, commended the Marshall County Schools transportation department for all of the hard work they do throughout the year to ensure the safety of the buses for the students. She mentioned that the average number of deficiencies for the state are around 10%, so it was exceptional that they had zero.
The board concluded with the approval of 21 new employees to the school system. The new employees are listed below:
Asbury Elementary
Brooklyn McCool, teacher, effective for the 2022-2023 school year.
Ashton Wilmor Williams, pre-K auxiliary teacher, effective for the 2022-2023 school year, funded through Title I and DECE Grant Funds.
Tracy Patrick, temporary long-term substitute, effective for the 2022-2023 school year.
Brittany Sims, teacher, effective for the 2022-2023 school year.
Jamie Childress, teacher, effective for the 2022-2023 school year.
Julie R. Davis, teacher, effective for the 2022-2023 school year.
Leigh-Allison Lybrand, teacher, effective for the 2022-2023 school year.
Asbury High
Adam Z. Lawrence, teacher, effective for the 2022-2023 school year.
Pamela Garrett Smith, teacher, effective for the 2022-2023 school year.
Kayla Wilks, teacher, effective for the 2022-2023 school year.
Brindlee Mountain High
Sidney Brewer, STEM teacher, effective for the 2022-2023 school year, pending certification paperwork.
DAR Elementary
Erin May, pre-k auxiliary teacher, effective for the 2022-2023 school year.
Amy L. Gonzalez, temporary teacher, filling a leave of absence.
DAR Middle
Wendy Holmes, teacher, effective for the 2022-2023 school year.
DAR High
Thomas D. Palmer, teacher, effective for the 2022-2023 school year.
Christopher D. Vaughn, teacher, effective for the 2022-2023 school year.
Douglas Elementary
Julia Ann Davis, teacher, effective for the 2022-2023 school year.
Karla Hernandez, instructional aide, effective for the 2022-2023 school year.
Douglas Middle
Emme Shoppell, teacher, effective for the 2022-2023 school year, pending certification paperwork.
Douglas High
Bailey Rudder, teacher, effective for the 2022-2023 school year, pending certification paperwork.
Noah John Walker, teacher, effective for the 2022-2023 school year.
