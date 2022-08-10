This is an opinion column.
I was the baby of the family in the true sense of the word. When I was born, my brother was 18, one sister was fifteen and another was nine. So, by the time I was six years old, Pam was already a teenager and Brenda and Ralph had already flown the coop.
Like any young lady, Pam coveted her privacy and like any kid, I was nosy and just wanted to hang out with big sis. She had all the cool stuff in her room…a camera, Teen Beat magazines, a cassette recorder and a 12-inch black and white television. She also had a small blue leather diary. It had a tiny lock on it and while she left the book on her night stand, she kept the key hidden away. I could barely write my name, and I sure couldn’t read, but she kept it locked nonetheless.
As I completed a couple years of elementary school, reading became easy to me. The words jumped off the page and I was eager to read any book, magazine or newspaper we had at the house. There was one thing, however, that I wanted so badly to read but couldn’t… my sister’s diary.
I used to sit on her bed and hold it whenever she allowed me in her room a few minutes at night. I begged and pleaded with her to let me see inside, but she flat out refused. It was none of my business, she said, which of course, made me want to read it even more.
One summer day, she went with Daddy to work at our gas station and I stayed home with Momma to can green beans. I was supposed to be helping her, but after the canner got to jiggling, I wandered off and into my sister’s room.
I poked around…flipped through some of her magazines and then opened the little wooden box on the dresser. I shuffled through some cards and trinkets and there it was…the tiny key. I knew exactly what it was for…the diary!
I looked around and almost broke out into a cold sweat I was so excited. With trembling hands, I grabbed the only thing my sister had entirely private for herself in this world and inserted the key inside the lock.
Her precise handwriting leapt off the pages at me and I flipped the pages quickly, reading words here and there. She wanted to go to college to be a nurse and move away from Rabbittown? She kissed a boy named Rex? Lord, Daddy would sure be mad.
I jumped when Momma called my name from the kitchen. I closed the diary and placed it back on her nightstand, exactly where she had put it. But, where was the key? I looked on the floor around me and the bed, but no key. About that time, my mother appeared in the doorway and told me to stop dawdling and come help. I followed her back to the kitchen, but figured it would be the last time I ever canned beans in my life because Pam would surely kill me when she discovered what I had done.
That evening, when her and Daddy got home, I was as nervous as a cat on a hot tin roof. Pam went straight to her room and it wasn’t long before she stormed back into the living room, holding the diary in one hand. Daddy didn’t seem to think it was a big deal, but Momma made me help search for the key, which had somehow gotten under the edge of the bed.
I told my sister I was sorry, but she wouldn’t listen to my apology. She told me to just get out of her room and never come back in there. She cried and cried, which broke my heart. Momma didn’t whip me for what I had done…she said she guess I finally understood the phrase that curiosity can indeed kill the cat and losing the trust of my sister was punishment enough.
Eventually, over time, Pam and I became friends once more and the incident was never spoken of any more. I didn’t ever try to read her diary again…I figured if she wanted me to know something, she would tell me. I grew up a little that summer and realized that some things in life are personal and off limits and that sometimes a lock should never be opened unless the key is yours.
Sandy Holsonback is a local contributing columnist.
