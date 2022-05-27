This is an opinion column.
Many of you have told me to be sure I enjoy all the moments with my children while they are young, and I’ve taken your advice to heart.
My son, Brady, graduated kindergarten from Crossville Elementary School on Monday morning. As I watched him receive his diploma from CES Principal Phil Bryan, I thought he’ll be walking across the stage as a member of the senior class of 2034 before I know it.
Kodie Smith was the perfect teacher for Brady this year, as she brought out the best in him while also keeping his rambunctiousness under control. I’m amazed at how much Brady learned, and I appreciate Kodie’s investment in his life.
My oldest son, James, completed his second-grade year with his awards day Tuesday morning. I’m proud of him for making all A’s on his report card all year long for the second year in a row. I hope it’s a tradition he works hard to maintain as he grows up.
James loved his teacher, Lily Hawkins, who launched her teaching career with James and his classmates. Lily handed out some special awards in her classroom, and she presented James with the “Most Likely to Become President” award, because he was always curious and asking questions.
My beautiful bride, Malarie, and I appreciate the memory binders Kodie and Lily gave our sons, which are filled with photos, artwork and other keepsakes of their years. My sons are too young to understand what kind of treasure those binders are, but I’m not.
I never dreamed my sons would attend school in Crossville like me, my brother, Jeff, and our late parents did, but the Lord had other plans. I appreciate Kodie, Lily, Mr. Bryan, CES Assistant Principal Eric Bryant and the other faculty/staff members for welcoming James and Brady with open arms and making their transition to a new school an easy one.
We’re looking forward to another exciting, fun-filled year at CES in 2022-23.
Shannon J. Allen is sports editor for The Reporter. He can be reached at shannon.allen@sandmountainreporter.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.