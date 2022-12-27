SECTION, Ala. — Class 3A, No. 1 Plainview ended Geraldine’s five-game winning streak by beating the Bulldogs 82-48 in the varsity boys finals of the Sand Mountain Tournament on Dec. 22.
The Bears won their seventh straight Sand Mountain title.
Plainview delivered the knockout punch in the first quarter, exploding for 36 points and building a 36-10 advantage at the break. The Bears buried eight 3-pointers in the opening period — four of them by Dylan Haymon and three by Jonah Williams.
Plainview led 49-22 and 72-46 at the other rest stops.
Haymon finished with five 3s and 27 points. Williams scored 12 on four treys, and Landon White also netted 12 points. Luke Smith contributed 11.
Connor Johnson made four 3s and paced the Bulldogs (9-6) with 18 points. Jaxon Colvin tossed in 11.
Lucas Bryant contributed eight, Cooper Johnson seven and Jayse Cook and Redick Smith both two.
All-Tournament teams
Boys
Plainview: Haymon (MVP), Smith and Williams
Geraldine: Connor Johnson and Colvin
Fyffe: Cooper Cox
Ider: Griffin Weldon
Crossville: Kaejuan Hatley
Sylvania: Josh Scott
Pisgah: Mason Holcomb
Section: Antoine Jonathan
NSM: Chandler Sullivan
Girls
Plainview: Sawyer Hulgan (MVP), Lauren Jimmerson and Kami Sanders
Ider: Makinley Traylor and Kennzie Smith
Fyffe: Emma Twilley
Geraldine: Kaleigh Butler
Crossville: Briseyda Gonzalez
Pisgah: Kallie Tinker
Sylvania: Leianna Currie
Section: Taegan Whitmire
NSM: Kayden Reyes
Plainview defeated Ider 58-45 in the varsity girls championship matchup.
