Rumor and innuendo caused a panic among families of Marshall County Jail inmates Tuesday.
Sheriff Phil Sims said deputies did take a total of four inmates to Marshall Medical Center North Tuesday, three of which were for suspected drug overdoses. All inmates were treated and released. A fourth inmate was taken “out of an abundance of caution” as he shared a cell with one of the men who overdosed.
Social media posts called out the Sheriff’s Office Tuesday night, claiming five inmates had died during the day.
Tuesday night, Sims responded on Facebook that no deaths had occurred at the jail, but he did not give further information at that time.
Wednesday, he issued a lengthy statement outlining what happened Tuesday in an effort to be “transparent about the sheriff’s office, good or bad.”
He laid out the following timeline:
At approximately 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, corrections officers responded to two inmates experiencing medical emergencies. Upon arrival at the scene, one of the inmates was unresponsive. Officers began CPR on the inmate and administered a dose of Narcan, upon which he gained responsiveness.
An ambulance was summoned, and both inmates were taken to MMCN where they were treated and released back to the jail.
By 6 p.m., officers conducted a “shakedown” or search of the jail block utilizing deputies and K-9s from Marshall County and Albertville City Police.
Sims said while the search was ongoing, a third inmate began experiencing a medical emergency. The inmate received treatment from nurses and corrections officers. Both the ill inmate and a second inmate in the same cell were taken to MMCN for observation out of an abundance of caution. Both men were treated and released back to the jail.
“Nothing was found during the search,” Sims said. “This case is still under investigation and charges may be forthcoming.
“We believe the inmates’ medical emergency was from the ingestion of drugs. All inmates were responsive when they left the jail to be transported to the ER. At no time did we have a death in the jail.”
Sims said during the investigation, officials determined an inmate booked into the jail Monday night by another agency had a small amount of drugs hidden on him not discovered during the booking process. The substance appeared to be cocaine laced with Fentanyl.
“I want to address a few things on this incident,” Sims said.
“First, there were false statements made on Facebook that we had five deaths due to overdoses in the jail. I don’t understand why someone would want to make a false statement that caused a lot of people to panic. This was simply not true, and you should be ashamed for doing so. In fact, we are pursuing possible charges against the individual responsible for the post both criminally and civil. This is wrong and should not have happened.
“Second, our first priority is to the care of the inmates and to find out why and how this happened. It is not to run to social media or contact the press before our investigation is complete. The investigation tells how and why something happened which is factual information. I do not and will not respond to Facebook posts demanding answers now. When I have the facts from the investigation, I will issue a press release, such as this, detailing what those facts are. I will not respond to posts that are obviously politically motivated.”
Most troubling to Sims was the fact the events unfolded during the funeral and memorial services for Marshall County Corrections Chief Matt Cooper held Tuesday afternoon.
A post made Wednesday morning mused, “I wonder if there's a reporter who will find out if the jail was fully staffed on Tuesday or were they short-handed to allow staff to attend the funeral service for Deputy Matt Cooper?”
“…To suggest on Facebook to get political points that the funeral of Chief Matt Cooper somehow interfered with correction officers doing their job or contributed to this incident are uncalled for and shows poor taste,”
Sims said. “Fact is, we had extra people working in the jail that day.
“Third, our correction officers do an outstanding job day to day guarding inmates. We have taken every precaution to keep things from getting in the jail. From buying a body scanner to re-enforcing the jail windows along with physical searches, sometimes something as small as 1/4 gram of dope can be missed. This individual was brought to us by another agency, who had searched him while in their jail and then searched by us. (The drugs ingested) was small enough that it was missed both times.
“In closing, my office in no shape or form gave out any false information about this incident. It is my policy to not release information until we have enough facts to make a statement. We will not post inaccurate information just for the sake of posting something. Nor were we being deceptive. I have always been accessible to the media and have always been transparent about the sheriff’s office, good or bad and will always do so.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.