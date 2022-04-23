During a recent meeting Wednesday, April 13, the Marshall County Commission voted to postpone deciding on a resolution regarding mobile home registrations and fire service fees.
Within 90 days after its passage, the proposed resolution would endeavor to create a census of each mobile home in the county’s fire districts for purposes of verifying fire service and registration fees. It would also task the Revenue Commissioner’s office with keeping the census database current by providing monthly reports of mobile homes and trailers that have paid ad valorem taxes as well as information from utility companies that have sold gas or electricity to a mobile home in the county.
“Back in 2019, the license inspector who is under the authority of the commission began going around looking for decals on mobile homes and providing that information to the revenue commissioner’s office,” County Attorney Clint Maze said during the work session before the meeting. “This [resolution] is designed, rather than just writing down information on pieces of paper, to build a database that can be kept up to date… to have a working document that counts the number of mobile homes for decal purposes. Of course, it will also affect the fire district fees for those mobile homes that are located in the fire district.”
Revenue Commissioner Michael Johnson spoke out against the resolution at the meeting, saying it not only would put undue burden on his office but also wouldn’t be necessary in the first place had Chairman James Hutcheson been doing his job properly regarding code enforcement on mobile homes.
“I have been fighting this mobile home inspection issue since 2015, so I am professionally, personally and emotionally invested in it,” Johnson said. “I’m baffled by this resolution. I’m baffled as to why the chairman is bringing a resolution to the commission to resolve something that he could just as easily do on his own authority.”
Despite the resolution stating the commission’s desire to support the Revenue Commission Office, Johnson said he has never, in the last seven and a half years, been asked what his office would need to help resolve the mobile home issue.
“This resolution is not born out of some kind of new task that needs to be done, and it’s not something the fire departments have created,” Johnson said. “This resolution is being born out of the Chairman’s neglect to do the mobile home inspections.”
He said if Hutcheson had allowed the “taxpayer-funded” mobile home inspector, Susan Owens, to do her job since 2015, there would already be a census available.
“As it is, there’s suddenly a 90-day rush to get one done,” Johnson said.
He went on to say though Alabama Act 2013-403, which created the fire districts and service fees, does not mention the revenue commissioner, his office has tried to support the volunteer fire departments in collecting and distributing the fire fees. He said he tried to address the mobile home issue with the commissioner in the past before it became a bigger issue.
“After two years of meetings, my seeking help from the commission, three different commissioners speaking to the chairman on my behalf, the issue of manufactured home inspection has remained unresolved, and now a mole hill is a mountain.”
That “mountain,” he said, is also wrapped up in a lawsuit, which had originally been filed in July 2021 by the Georgia Mountain Volunteer Fire Department and 4-C Volunteer Fire Department against Johnson’s office as well as the county commission, but the commission has since been dropped from the suit. Johnson claimed the resolution now reads as if it was written by the plaintiff’s lawyer in that both it and the lawsuit assert, verbatim, that “the Act requires the Marshall County Revenue Commissioner to assess, bill, collect, administer, and enforce the Fire Service Fee.”
“So it seems the commission is acting in the role of the circuit court, which has taken up the matter of interpreting the act,” he said.
Johnson said he had already been doing some of the things listed in the resolution, such as offering utilities reports, but they were not being used by the chairman in the past. One thing Johnson cannot do, he said, was any type of enforcement of the act.
“I’ve been advised that the act itself is invalid because it lacks an enforcement provision,” he said. “In other words, when a Marshall County manufactured homeowner who is required to pay the fee does not, then there is nothing I can do about it.”
Johnson ended his comments by asking the commission to reject the resolution “with the expectation that the Chairman will perform his job.”
When time came to vote on the resolution during the regular meeting, District 2 Commissioner Rick Watson made a motion to postpone deciding on the issue until the court proceedings regarding the lawsuit were over.
“This all might be for naught,” Watson said.
After Watson’s motion failed due to lack of a second, District 3 Commissioner Lee Sims made a motion to postpone the vote on the resolution until the next meeting. The motion was approved 3-1, with Watson voting against.
“This mobile home [inspection] job has not been done in seven years,” Watson later told The Reporter. “And we’re jumping through hoops now trying to get it done in 90 days. Why wasn’t this done seven years ago?”
Backing up Johnson’s claims of negligence, Watson said Chairman Hutcheson told the inspector not to inspect the mobile homes, that it was not “cost effective,” despite it being not only part of her job but also Alabama law to do so. With two other county commissioners with him, Watson said he spoke with Hutcheson in his office about this issue on more than one occasion.
“I said, ‘James, we’re fixing to get sued.’ And we did get sued,” Watson said.
The commission passed a resolution in January pledging to assist the Revenue Commissioner’s office with software, hardware, personnel or other needs related to collecting the fire district fees, but Watson said it was also done to effectively protect the commission from the lawsuit.
At that time, Maze said that the commission was taking no sides in the lawsuit in that resolution. However, when Johnson questioned why it was added to the meeting’s agenda last minute, which is against the commission’s policy except in an emergency, Maze said he could only answer that question in a private, executive session as it pertained to “threatened or pending litigation.”
“I did begin by saying that the county was initially added to the suit. It was dismissed from the suit, and there has been continued discussion about that,” Maze said. “And I’ll leave it at that.”
In response to accusations of him not doing his job, Hutcheson said, “You say he’s not doing his job, why’s the Chairman not involved in the lawsuit? Because I’ve been doing my job. I’ve been very proactive with the fire department.”
Hutcheson told The Reporter that he has been working to support the fire districts as well as the revenue commissioner’s office in getting them the information and resources they need, which is what the January resolution was about.
“It’s a matter of communication,” Hutcheson said.
He said the code enforcer has been checking mobile homes and has been turning in weekly reports to his office as well as to Johnson’s.
“Every week she [the inspector] turns in a list to me and Michael,” he said. “We need a system where when we turn that in, within a week or two, we need some information back from the revenue department, ‘Yes, these paid on this road here,’ ‘No, they didn’t pay,’ that way we can go out and hang a sticker for a fine.”
Since the lawsuit was first brought last July, Johnson said his office started receiving handwritten lists of addresses from the code enforcer. However, there was never any formal or informal discussion as to what those addresses were or what was to be done with them, he said.
“The staff has always assumed that that was just her notes of what she was asking questions about…,” Johnson told The Reporter. “There’s not been any discussion about what was really intended for us, that there was a purpose in that.”
The resolution for a mobile home census is on the agenda for the next commission meeting Wednesday, April 27.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.