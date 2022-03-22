Cindy Wigley, Superintendent for the Marshall County Schools, recommended that the County School Board approve to enter a contract to purchase mobile classrooms as needed to begin the 2022-2023 school year (approximately 26 classrooms) through a cooperative and/or bid in accordance with Alabama State Bid Laws, and approving Ward-Scott as architect.
“We are ordering these as soon as possible,” Wigley said. “We hope to have them in before the school year starts in the fall. But, as with everything else ordering and receiving items are delayed right now like all products.”
Wigley said the need for the portable classrooms are due to the increase in students.
“Our primary growth is with our Douglas and Asbury Schools,” she said.
There will be 14 on the Douglas campus, eight on the Asbury campus and four at a centralized location, at the Marshall County Board of Education for Special Education.
Personnel actions were:
Additional duties
1. Maggie Reyes, Special Needs Bus Aide, Douglas Campus, effective March 10, 2022.
New Employees
1. Melissa Franklin, Bus Driver, Douglas Campus, effective March 10, 2022.
2. Deric Wright, Temporary, Long-Term Substitute Bus Driver, Douglas Campus, effective March 14, 2022.
The next meeting will be April 7.
