Gerald Demedicis
Altoona
Mr. Gerald Demedicis, 64, of Murphree Valley Road, Altoona, died on Friday, July 22, 2022, at Marshall Medical Center South.
Funeral Services were Monday, July 25, 2022, at McRae Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Charlie Champion officiating. Interment was in Bethlehem Cemetery in the Cove.
Mr. Demedicis is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, John and Elisabeth Demedicis, of Horton; daughter and son-in-law, Tonya and Kevin Green, of Walnut Grove; six grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; brothers, Terry and Shirley Demedicis, of Gallant, and Joseph and Judy Demedicis, of Walnut Grove; sisters, Nancy and Grady Stricklin, of Sardis, and Elizabeth and Nathan McDaniel, of Boaz; and a number of nieces and nephews.
The family is accepting flowers or suggests donations to DaVita Boaz Dialysis, 16 Central Henderson Road, Boaz, AL 35957.
Anne Cole
Boaz
Ms. Anne Cole, 58, of Boaz, died on Monday, July 25, 2022, at Shepherd’s Cove Hospice.
Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, July 29, 2022, at the McRae Chapel with Bro. Daniel Roberts officiating. Interment will follow in the Walker Memory Gardens in Jasper. Visitation will be on Friday from 10 until 11 a.m. at the funeral home.
Ms. Cole is survived by her daughter, Deanna Renee Cole, of Boaz; sister, Renee L. Jordan, of Boaz; foster brother, David F. Markham, of Florida; two nieces and a nephew.
Robert B. Wilks
Vestavia Hills
Robert B. Wilks, 73, of Vestavia Hills, died July 19, 2022, at Ascension St. Vincent’s East Medical Center.
A memorial service will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, July 31, 2022, at Adams Brown Service Funeral Home with burial to follow at Memory Hill Cemetery.
Patricia “Pat” Battles
Boaz
Patricia “Pat” Battles, 77, of Boaz, passed away Sunday, July 24, 2022, at her home.
Her funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Friday, July 29, 2022, at Etowah Memorial Chapel. Burial will follow at Memory Hill Cemetery. Rev. Frankie Umphrey will officiate. The family will receive friends Thursday evening from 5 until 8 p.m.
She is survived by her husband, Danny Battles; daughters, Michelle Wesley and Dena Goodman (Dakota); four grandchildren; a sister, Dot Morrow (Gene); and a host of nieces and nephews.
Pamela Jane
Smith Martin
Boaz
Pamela Jane Smith Martin, 62, of Boaz, died July 20, 2022.
She is survived by her husband, Harvey Martin Jr.; sons, Harvey (Rebecca) Martin III and Jeremy (Tricia) Martin; one granddaughter; brothers, Boyd (Debbie) Smith, Allen Smith, David Smith; sisters: Deborah Smith and Phyllis Pruitt; and a special sister, Jeanie (Ricky) Miller.
Visitation was Sunday, July 24, 2022, with the funeral at 2 p.m. at Etowah Memorial Chapel in Boaz. Burial was at Bethlehem Baptist Church Cemetery in Gallant.
Johnny Ray “John” Nunnelee
Southside
Johnny Ray “John” Nunnelee, 73, passed away at his home in Southside on Saturday, July 16, 2022.
He is survived by his wife, Carol; son, Brian (Sonya) Nunnelee; daughter Angela (Jason) Walker; one granddaughter; and a chosen son and daughter, David Vincent and Ami Hardy.
Services were conducted by Etowah Memorial Chapel on Tuesday, July 19, 2022, with visitation from 11 am to 1 pm with funeral immediately following. Burial was at Duck Springs Cemetery.
Kathryn S. Kelley
Guntersville
Kathryn S. Kelley, 91, of Guntersville, died July 23, 2022, at Marshall Medical Center South.
Graveside services were Tuesday, July 26, 2022, at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church #2 with Bro. Joel Sims officiating.
Survivors include daughters, Cindy Williamson (Ray) and Lisa Green; son, Byron Kelley (Angie); five grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
Irene Foxx Elrod
Boaz
Irene Foxx Elrod, 93, of Boaz, passed away Sunday, July 24, 2022, at Shepherds Cove Hospice.
Her funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at Etowah Memorial Chapel. Burial will follow at Forrest Home Cemetery. Rev. Kerry Bryant and Rev. Bill Lackey will officiate.
The family will receive friends from 12:30 until 2 before the service.
She is survived by her children, Elaine Beard (Gerald) and Ronald Elrod (Barbara); and four grandchildren.
Bobbie “Nell”
Gautney
Albertville
Bobbie “Nell” Gautney, 85, of Albertville, died July 22, 2022, at her home.
Services were Monday, July 25, 2022, at Mt. High Baptist Church in Albertville with Bros. Jonathan Rohlfs, Roy Miller, Alan Hallmark and Jimmy Tolleson officiating. Burial was in the adjoining cemetery. Adams Brown Service Funeral Home assisted the family.
Survivors include daughters, Brenda Parr (Dennis) and Benita Branham (Keith); son, Myron Gautney (Norine); 17 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; and seven great-great-grandchildren.
Douglas Swann
Boaz
Douglas Swann, 79, of Boaz, passed away Sunday, July 24, 2022, at his home.
He is survived by his daughter and son.
The family has chosen cremation; no services have been planned at this time. Etowah Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
———
Obituaries are printed as a public service by The Reporter.
