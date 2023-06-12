ALDOT director arrested, charged with harassment in Marshall County

The Marshall County Sheriff's Office confirmed the arrest of John Cooper, the director of the Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT).
Chief Deputy Willie Orr confirmed Cooper, 75, turned himself in to the Sheriff’s Office just before noon Monday and was released just after 12:30 p.m. after posting a $500 bond.
Orr said a warrant against Cooper was issued for harassment – a misdemeanor charge - possibly connected to a property line dispute Cooper was in with a neighbor near Langston.
ALDOT spokesman Tony Harris was unaware of the arrest when asked for a comment.
Cooper has been the director of ALDOT since January 2011.
