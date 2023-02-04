Many years ago, I got my first newspaper job as a reporter at The Sand Mountain Reporter.
I was straight out of college, and I had a lot to learn.
I don’t remember the content of my first city council meeting story.
I do remember Melanie Hiett, who had a year’s experience on me at The Reporter looking it over and pulling me aside.
“Here’s how we write a city council story,” she explained, gently.
I had many great teachers, and even more great friends at The Reporter, among the other reporters covering Sand Mountain, and in the community.
I left The Reporter and spent about 30 years at The Gadsden Times, where the education continued alongside other Sand Mountain Reporter alums — Randy Johnson and Andy Powell, among them.
Working at The Times, I met the smartest, kindest, most caring man ever and married him. We celebrated 25 years together last August, after celebrating our amazing daughter Sophie’s graduation from the University of New Orleans in May.
Randy Johnson, who hired us both at separate times, recently joked that maybe his purpose in life was bringing William Thornton and me together. He’s had far greater purpose, but I’m pretty grateful for that one. I can’t imagine how Bill and I would have crossed paths otherwise, and I don’t want to imagine a world where we didn’t.
I went to Boaz schools from first grade through graduation, because ‘in my day” kindergarten wasn’t required.
We lived in the sticks, and could have traveled a short distance to go to Douglas or West End, but my mom and my aunt taught at Boaz Elementary, so my sister, my cousins, and I became Pirates.
Then I was a Parson, attending Snead State as long as they would allow before going to the University of Alabama. I studied journalism and went to football games at Bryant-Denny Stadium (with big games then at Legion Field). Student tickets cost $3 and Ray Perkins was the coach. There may be Tide fans who take the accomplishments in the Saban era for granted if they don’t end with the championship. I won’t.
In all these years, I can’t begin to imagine how many stories I’ve written, how many people. have been willing to share their stories, at the best times or the worst times of their lives. It seems the tornadoes and tragedies outnumber the triumphs, but I’ve had the privilege to work with and write about far more good people than not-so-good ones.
I fully expect that to be the case in as I get reacquainted with people on the Mountain.
A lot has changed in the area in the last three decades, and a lot has changed in the newspaper business.
I feel fortunate to be working with these fine folks at The Reporter, who have stayed the course and kept the commitment to covering local news and sharing the stories about your neighbors that you want and need to know.
I look forward to being a part of telling Sand Mountain’s story.
Donna Thornton is managing editor of The Reporter. She can be reached at donna.thornton@sandmountainreporter.com.
