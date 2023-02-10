The Geraldine varsity boys secured a subregional playoff berth by whipping Asbury 77-51 on Tuesday night in the Class 3A, Area 14 Tournament semifinals at DeKalb County Schools Coliseum in Rainsville.
Leading 19-16 after a quarter, the Bulldogs (19-11) began pulling away in the second period. They expanded their margin to 37-25 at intermission and to 58-36 after three quarters of play.
“I thought we played much more unselfishly in the second half,” Geraldine head coach Jeremy Smith said. “We moved the ball better and got good looks.
“We’re proud to be advancing and look forward to doing bigger things.”
Four Bulldogs scored in double figures. Jaxon Colvin finished with 22 points, eight rebounds and four assists, and Redick Smith collected 17 points, two boards and two assists.
Connor Johnson closed with 13 points, two rebounds and two assists, and Lucas Bryant had 10 points, four assists and three boards.
Cooper Johnson contributed six points, five rebounds and three assists. Jayse Cook chipped in six points and four boards.
Landon Bethune’s 16 points paced Asbury’s offense.
Huntsville 83,
Geraldine 35
The Bulldogs ended their regular season with a loss at 7A, No. 3 Huntsville on Feb. 3. The Crimson Panthers led 19-7, 45-16 and 65-27 at the rest stops.
Redick Smith scored 12 points and Cook 10 for the Bulldogs. Cook cleared eight rebounds while Smith dished out two assists.
Brock Gilbert got two points, seven rebounds and three assists for GHS.
Ja’Mari Arnold tossed in 13 points, Caleb Harrison 12 and Miles Sledge 11 for Huntsville.
“Huntsville is as good a program as there is in the state,” Jeremy Smith said. “We know that if we want to get to that level, we have to play teams at that level.
“It’s impossible to simulate that size and athleticism at practice. It is a great opportunity for our kids to play in that environment.”
