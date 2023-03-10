JACKSONVILLE — Junior pitcher Jake Peppers established a new career mark for innings pitched and sophomore Brennen Norton tallied three hits, but a four-run seventh inning lifted 11th-ranked Auburn to a 6-3 win over Jacksonville State in from of the second-largest crowd at Rudy Abbott Field at Jim Case Stadium on Wednesday night.
The announced crowd of 1,988 saw a pitchers duel between Jax State’s Peppers, a former Geraldine star, and AU’s Konnor Copeland. The two starting pitchers matched each other with no runs given up.
Peppers went 5.1 innings, which is a new career mark for the right-hander. His previous mark was 4.0 innings last weekend against Bradley. Peppers scattered four Tiger hits and collected five strikeouts with two walks.
Copeland, from the left side, went 5.0 innings and allowed a pair of Gamecock hits in the outing.
Norton’s night was a bright spot for a Jax State lineup that was limited to seven hits in the setback. The Cullman third baseman was back in the lineup with his first contest with multiple hits.
Norton had one of the JSU hits off Copeland with a single to start the third inning. He added a one-out single in the seventh and capped the night off with an RBI double in the Gamecocks’ comeback attempt.
The Gamecocks broke the scoreless deadlock in the sixth inning with the assistance of an AU miscue to start the frame.
Junior Javon Hernandez reached on a throwing error to start the inning and moved to second base on a wild pitch. Junior Mason Maners picked a perfect time to extend his on-base streak to 24 straight games and his current hitting streak to 11 consecutive games with a double down the right-field line.
Jax State had a chance for more runs after senior T.J. Reeves reached base on the first of two walks in the contest for the Gamecock centerfielder, but AU’s Chase Isbell fanned the final two outs to squash the big inning.
Reeves was held without a hit for just the third time this season. With his two walks, he has reached base in all 13 games.
Isbell went one inning to record the win before Will Cannon was able to fend off a Jax State rally in the ninth inning.
The Tigers answered Jax State’s scoring frame with four runs with two outs in the seventh inning. After an RBI single from Cole Foster, Justin Kirby and Ike Irish registered back-to-back doubles for the big inning.
AU did more damage with two outs in the ninth inning with a two-run single to pad the lead before Jax State made it interesting in the last at-bat with Norton’s RBI double and Will Fincher’s two-out double.
Freshman Bear Madliak added a pinch-hit double in the ninth inning for JSU.
Fincher joined Norton with multiple hits in the game. The designated hitter from Powder Springs, Georgia had a great two games during the midweek with five hits combined against Alabama State and AU.
The Gamecocks will host South Alabama in the final non-conference weekend series before ASUN action begins next weekend.
The Gamecocks (4-9), amid a 12-game homestand, will look to bounce-back from a tough midweek.
The Jaguars enter the weekend at 6-7 on the season after picking up a midweek win over New Orleans on Tuesday night in Mobile.
Jax State and USA will be meeting for the third consecutive season as two in-state programs scheduled a home-and-home series for the 2021 and 2022 seasons. This season starts a new home-and-home series with the Gamecocks tentatively scheduled to make the trip to Mobile next season.
The Gamecocks and Jaguars split the 2021 and 2022 series with the visitors claiming the series.
In 2021, the Gamecocks claimed a pair of games at Stanky Field before the Jaguars swept all three games last season in Jacksonville. Prior to the weekend series format over the last two seasons between the two clubs, JSU and USA played a two-game midweek set dating back to 1996.
The Jaguars lead the all-time series 19-7.
Due to the weather forecast for Sunday in Jacksonville, Sunday’s series finale between Jacksonville State and South Alabama will be moved to Saturday.
The Gamecocks and Jaguars will play a doubleheader on Rudy Abbott Field at Jim Case Stadium on Saturday beginning at 1 p.m. The second game will start 30-45 minutes following the conclusion of the first game of the day.
Tickets for the series are available online at JSUGamecockSports.com. All Jax State students and fans 18 years old and younger are admitted free to all Gamecock home baseball games. The games will be streamed on ESPN+ and carried on the Gamecock Sports Network.
