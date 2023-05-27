The Boaz City Board of Education has approved the hiring of Selena Tarvin Penton as a teacher and the new head track coach at Boaz High School.
She will be a TEAMS science teacher at BHS.
Penton is a 2014 graduate of Sardis High School, where she was a four-sport letter winner for the Lions. She participated in track and field, cross country, basketball and cheerleading. Penton was also the valedictorian of her senior class.
During her high school track career, she won Etowah County MVP three years in a row and medaled at the AHSAA State Meet three times.
Upon graduation, she signed a track and field scholarship with Jacksonville State University, where she competed in the heptathlon (100-meter hurdles, 800-meter run, 200-meter sprint, long jump, high jump, javelin and shot put).
Penton graduated summa cum laude with a degree in secondary education and has been teaching biology and physical science at Fort Payne for the last five years.
Coach Penton has served as the assistant cross country coach and head track coach at Fort Payne. During this time, Fort Payne has seen unprecedented success. In 2023, the boys track team won their first sectional title since 1988. The girls track team also won sectionals for the nine year in a row.
Penton has witnessed 23 broken school records (some broken multiple times), 57 state medalists, eight individual state champions and 10 athletes sign track scholarships in her time at Fort Payne.
