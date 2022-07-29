This is a faith opinion column.
The true Church is made up of people that have received Jesus as their Lord and Savior. The people that have trusted Jesus to forgive their sins are called “Christians.” As Christians, with Jesus leading us in every area of our lives, we become a better faith community and we positively impact our surroundings with the Gospel. We impact our area by actively participating in evangelism. We are to be both seen and heard speaking and living out the Good News about Jesus.
The word, “evangelism” is the English way of pronouncing the Greek word, EUANGELLION. The “EU” part of this word means “good.” The “angellion” part of this word means “message.” Euangellion then means, “Good Message” or as we often say, “Good News.” The work of evangelism is just simply sharing the “Good News.” Evangelism is not the work of the minister only. It is the privilege and responsibility of all the people that have been saved. Evangelism may seem intimidating but Jesus promised to be with us.
According to Isaiah 61, in the Old Testament, when the Savior comes He will proclaim the Good News. In the beginning of Luke’s Gospel, the Angels (messengers) said to the Shepherds, “We bring you Good Tidings, (Good News) of great joy, unto you is born this day a Savior which is Christ the Lord.” That Savior would not only proclaim the Good News but would actually be the Good News. The Good News is that God has made a way for man to be forgiven of all sin. The Good News is also the promise of eternal life in God’s presence when this life ends. The claims of the Good News are believable to people with whom it is shared when they see the change the Good News produces in the life of the ones that believe it.
Someone once said, “Share the Gospel, use words if you have to.” Many have said to me that they prefer to “let their light shine but aren’t good at speaking about Jesus.” This is unbiblical. The Bible calls for us to use our words. Matt. 28:19 says, “Go ye therefore and TEACH all nations.” Acts11:14 says “Who shall Tell you words, whereby you and all your house shall be saved.” We are commanded to speak because people need to hear how God made salvation available and through whom it can be acquired.
Christians need to tell that Jesus was born, was crucified on the Cross, died, was buried and the third day was raised to life. Therefore, Jesus has power to forgive sin and to grant eternal life to those that will trust Him. This is the Good Message. This is the Good News. This is the Gospel. This is the message we have been given the privilege of sharing. This is the message we have been given the privilege of living. Our lives validate or invalidate the message we profess. Our community is full of people that need Jesus. How will our community hear the Good News if the ones that profess to believe it don’t share it and don’t live it? “Go ye therefore…”
David McMillen is the Pastor of Mount Calvary Baptist Church in Albertville.
