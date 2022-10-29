FYFFE, Ala. — A strong second-half effort pushed the Class 2A, No. 1 Fyffe Red Devils past Sylvania and into the state record books.
Fyffe’s 35-14 victory against the Rams set a new state record for the most consecutive 10-win seasons with 12.
“I love team records more than individual records,” said Fyffe head coach Paul Benefield. “A lot of different kids have contributed to this record, and I hope they are proud to have been part of our program. I know I am proud that they were part of it.”
Sylvania didn’t make it easy on the Red Devils.
The Rams scored on their first offensive possession with a 49-yard pass from Jaxon Smith to Joshua Scott. Conner Andrade’s extra point gave the Rams a 7-0 lead with 10:48 left in the first.
Logan Anderson then scored on a 4-yard run on the first play of the second quarter for Fyffe. Yahir Balcazar’s extra point tied the game at 7.
Sylvania battled back and regained the lead after Smith again connected with Scott for a 20-yard pass with 9:02 left in the half.
Fyffe responded with an 11-yard touchdown pass from Blake Dobbins to Hunter Machen on fourth-and-2. Balcazar’s extra point tied the game at 14.
In the second half, it was all Fyffe as the Red Devils scored 21 unanswered points. The Red Devils got their first lead of the game on a 5-yard run from Logan Anderson. The run was set up by Brodie Hicks, who dragged the Sylvania defenders for a 38-yard gain.
Dobbins then connected on a 15-yard touchdown pass with Evan Chandler, who made a one-handed grab in the back of the end zone.
Anderson then scored on a 9-yard run to seal the win with 9:49 left in the game.
For Fyffe, Anderson finished with 133 yards rushing and three touchdowns. Hicks had 118 yards rushing and Dobbins was 4-for-6 passing for 53 yards and two touchdowns.
For Sylvania, Scott had 10 catches for 192 yards and two touchdowns. Smith was 11-for-20 passing for 192 yards and two touchdowns.
“That was a really good football team and we had chances to win this game,” Sylvania head coach Tyler Vann said. “We’ve got a lot to clean up, but we have everything in front of us and a huge playoff game at home next week.”
On Nov. 4, the Red Devils host Red Bay in the opening round of the 2A state playoffs.
