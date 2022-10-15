SARDIS CITY, Ala. — Tristan Childers rushed for 204 yards and three touchdowns and Presley Fant added two touchdowns as Boaz remained in the hunt for a playoff berth with a 51-16 thrashing of Sardis.
With the win, Boaz kept its playoff hopes alive. It set up a showdown Friday, Oct. 21 at Dr. L.F. Corley Jr. Stadium against Douglas with the winner securing the fourth seed from Class 5A, Region 7.
With the running of Childers and Fant and an improved offensive line, Boaz rolled up 370 yards rushing while the Pirate defense held Sardis to just 31 yards rushing.
Boaz also had some timely passing, as quarterback Tyler Pierce completed 10 of 16 passes for 160 yards and a touchdown. Gavin Smart caught six of those passes for 112 yards and the touchdown. The Boaz offense finished with 530 total yards while Sardis had only 163.
Boaz scored the only touchdown of the first quarter. After Elijah Kelly intercepted Sardis quarterback Brian Chapman, the Pirates drove 50 yards using seven plays with Fant scoring on an 11-yard run. Jose Arreguin was good on the first of seven PATs for a 7-0 lead with 3:40 left in the first.
After Sardis turned the ball over on downs, Boaz needed only four plays to push the lead to 14-0. Childers scored his first touchdown of the game on a 39-yard run 34 seconds into the second quarter.
Sardis scored its only touchdown of the first half on the first play of the ensuing possession, as Chapman threw a receiver screen to Garrett Burns and he raced 72 yards for the score. Chapman threw to Eli Morton for the two-point conversion and the lead was 14-8 with 11:07 left in the half.
Boaz answered in just over a minute. Starting the next possession from its 30-yard line, Childers ran for 3 and 13 yards before Pierce completed a 52-yard pass to Smart to the 2-yard line. Childers punched it in on the next play, and after the Arreguin point-after, Boaz led 21-8 with 10:01 left in the second quarter.
Sardis fumbled on the third play of the ensuing possession and Fant recovered for Boaz at the Lions 19.
After a couple penalties pushed the ball back to the 29, Childers ran for a yard. Pierce then hit Smart on a 28-yard touchdown pass. Arreguin added the point-after to increase the lead to 28-8 at the 7:18 mark of the half.
Following a Sardis punt, Boaz put together an eight-play, 73-yard drive to take a 35-8 lead at the half. Fant capped that touchdown drive with a 3-yard touchdown run.
Boaz took the second-half kickoff and drove to the Sardis 39 before stalling. Pierce’s punt was downed at the Lions 3.
On the first play from scrimmage for Sardis, Blaze Gerhart attempted to throw from his own end zone but stepped on the end line for a safety to increase the Boaz lead to 37-8 with 8:10 left in the third.
Boaz took the free kick following the safety and drove 53 yards for its next score. An eight-play drive was capped by Childers’ third touchdown of the night, a 5-yard run to push the lead to 44-8 with 3:23 left in the quarter.
The Pirates completed their scoring with an eight-play, 74-yard drive capped by a 19-yard touchdown run by Jandel Rivera.
Sardis closed the scoring on an 8-yard touchdown pass from Chapman to Carson Gillilan. Chapman ran for the two-point conversion.
Chapman finished the night 10 of 21 for 132 yards. Along with the two touchdown passes, he threw two interceptions, both by Kelly.
Boaz improved to 2-6 overall and 2-3 in region play. Sardis fell to 3-5 and 1-4. The Lions travel to Guntersville on Friday, Oct. 21.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.