Albertville attorney John Gullahorn, president of the University of Alabama Alumni Association, and Jeanne Rains, president of the Marshall County Bama Chapter, co-authored a letter announcing the Richard “Coach” Cole Memorial Scholarship.
Cole, who spent his career as a teacher, coach and administrator in the Albertville schools, passed away Aug. 23, 2022. Cole played on Alabama’s 1964 and 1965 national championship football teams. In 1966, he earned All-America honors and was voted team co-captain along with Ray Perkins.
“We write this letter hoping that you will help us honor the legacy of Richard ‘Coach’ Cole,” Gullahorn and Rains said. “As you know, Coach Cole loved Alabama, his time there and letting everyone know he was a proud alumni of the University of Alabama.”
Gullahorn mailed copies of the letter last week, and the Crimson Tide’s A-Club has also assisted in spreading the word about the scholarship.
“We write this letter asking you, and any other family, friends or teammates you know, who would like to honor Coach Cole, to make a tax-deductible contribution to the Alumni Fund in his honor,” Gullahorn and Rains said.
“We intend to set up a scholarship endowment under Coach Cole’s name at the University of Alabama Alumni Association. It will be awarded each year to a Marshall County student to attend the University of Alabama.”
Those who would like to contribute to the fund can mail a donation to P.O. Box 2155, Albertville, AL 35950, with all checks made payable to Alumni Fund.
For more information, contact Rains at jwrains@albertk12.org or Gullahorn at jcg@uaalumni@gmail.com.
