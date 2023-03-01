ROME, Ga. — The University of the South men’s basketball team upset top seed and the 22nd-ranked team in Division III Berry College in the 2023 Southern Athletic Association Men’s Basketball Tournament championship game. The Tigers knocked off the Vikings 86-82 Sunday, Feb. 26 in the Cage Center.
The win for the Purple and White snapped Berry’s 17-game winning streak.
This is the second SAA Tournament championship for the University of the South, whose roster features former Crossville star Blake Bouldin, a junior.
Berry’s head coach is Mick Hedgepeth, another former Crossville star. He guided his first Vikings’ team to a 25-3 record.
Luka Avaliani’s jumper gave Sewanee a 42-41 lead at the half in Sunday’s SAA finals.
Berry came back to reclaim the lead, 51-44, with 15 minutes left in the second half and later had a nine-point lead. However, an 8-0 run by the Purple and White trimmed the deficit down to one, 58-57, at the under-12 media timeout.
Going back and forth for the game, Berry did make it a seven-point lead with three minutes to go, but the Tigers began their decisive comeback.
Russ Marr knocked down free throws to make it an 80-75 deficit. After a missed Berry layup and Graham Smith rebound, Marr drove the paint again and drew the foul with 1:02 to go.
After converting the three-point play to make it 80-78, Berry drained the clock and converted a field goal to make the lead four for the Vikings.
After Marr scored two more from the charity stripe to make it 82-80, the Tigers were forced to foul. Chase Ellis, on the front-end of the one-and-one, missed the shot and Colin Kahl rebounded with 20 seconds to go.
With 12 seconds remaining, after Marr drove the paint again, he drew the foul and went back to the line. Converting the first from the charity stripe to make it an 82-81 advantage for the Vikings.
Marr missed the second shot, but a Smith rebound kept the possession alive. Smith passed to Corrigan on the right wing and he knocked down the 3-pointer to give the Purple Tigers the 84-82 lead with eight seconds to go.
Berry’s last chance saw them turn the ball over. After Smith intercepted the ball, Corrigan ended the game with a slam to clinch Sewanee’s second tournament championship.
The Tigers, also on the road against the regular season champion in Centre in 2019, won with a game-winning 3-pointer. Sewanee’s head coach that season was Hedgepeth.
Marr, a former North Sand Mountain star, scored 31 points and was named the 2023 tournament’s most valuable player.
