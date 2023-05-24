Cold case cracked, body identified after 26 years

A mix of traditional police investigative work and cutting-edge DNA technology came together to positively identify a mutilated body discovered in 1997 near Arab.
On Wednesday, Marshall County Sheriff Phil Sims gathered with about a dozen law enforcement officers from a variety of agencies to announce DNA analysis completed by Parabon NanoLabs confirmed Jefferey Douglas Kimzy, 20, of Santa Barbara, Cal., was the body found.
Sims said the body was found along Little Cotaco Creek just off Eagle Rock Road in Union Grove. The body was identified as a white male, but due to the removal of the head, hands, and feet coupled with additional mutilation, it was impossible for investigators to give an accurate age or description.
“Cases like this one stick with you,” Sims said. “These types of cases eat at you.
“Once we made a positive identification it was a huge milestone for us. Now we have something we can work with. We are hopeful we can backtrack now and find his associates, why he was here and how he came to be in that creek.”
Kimzy’s parents are still alive and living in California. An additional close relative was located in Tennessee. All have spoken with investigators and have provided DNA samples, Sims said.
Pick up a copy of Saturday’s Reporter for more about this case and information released by Sheriff Phil Sims Wednesday.
