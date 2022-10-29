DOUGLAS, Ala. — Since starting its program in 1970, the Douglas Eagles football team has never had back-to-back winning seasons, but, with a convincing 45-13 win over North Sand Mountain on Friday night, the drought is over.
Douglas jumped out to a 38-0 halftime lead over the Bison en route to its sixth victory of the season to finish off the 2022 campaign 6-4 overall. Eagles head coach Brandon Lyles said the historic feat was something he was proud of for his players — especially the seniors.
“From what they were and what they’ve gotten to, they’ve just kind of created their own legacy,” Lyles said. “I’m just glad to be a part of it. I’m very thankful to be able to coach at Douglas High School.
“These seniors are just a great group of guys,” he continued. “From the day I got in here, they did everything I asked them to do, and they went as hard as they could go from the time I got here to just the end of this last game, so I’m very pleased.”
The Eagles led just 6-0 after the first quarter but put up a monstrous 32 points in the second quarter.
Running backs Jonathan Fountaine and Dakota Stewart each scored a rushing touchdown, and kicker Judah Bearden booted a 30-yard field goal to give the Eagles a 17-0 lead with under four minutes to play in the first half.
Then, with 2:30 remaining in the second quarter, Fountaine broke loose for a 27-yard touchdown run to extend the Douglas lead to 24-0.
At the 1:59 mark, Douglas defensive back Logan Puckett picked off a pass by North Sand Mountain’s Landon Keller and returned it nearly 30 yards for a touchdown to give the Eagles a 31-0 lead. Puckett recorded a second interception to end the first half.
After forcing a Bisons punt, the Douglas offense quickly drove down the field to score again with 14 seconds remaining in the second quarter to extend the lead to 38-0. It was Stewart again, this time from 6 yards out, for his second score of the game.
In the second half, Douglas reached the end zone one more time early in the fourth quarter. Stewart, for his third touchdown of the night, scored on a 4-yard run to give the Eagles a 45-0 lead with 10:05 to play in regulation.
The Bison offense later put together two drives that ended with touchdowns. North Sand Mountain’s Blake Hill scored on a 16-yard run to cut the Eagles’ lead to 45-6. Then Keller connected with Kaden Moore for a 6-yard touchdown pass to trim the lead down to 45-13.
With the win, Douglas’ season ends with an overall record of 6-4. The Eagles were 2-4 in region play and missed the playoffs. Despite no postseason berth, Lyles said he believes the future is bright for Douglas football.
“We’ve got a bunch of young guys coming back, and they’ve got to get better,” Lyles said, “but I feel good about them.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.