Members of the Douglas High School FFA Chapter received 12 banners at the Alabama FFA State Convention in Montgomery.
In order to qualify for the state level, teams had to advance through North District FFA Eliminations on April 29. The chapter competed in six different Career Development Events that day including Ag Mechanics, Ag Construction, Nursery Landscape, Land Evaluation, Extemporaneous Speaking, and Horse Evaluation and arrived back with three first place banners and one third place banner.
Four out of the six competing teams advanced to the State FFA Competition which took place at Auburn University on Tuesday, June 7. In addition to competitions, six of DHS’s FFA members submitted Proficiency Awards to the State level based on their Supervised Agricultural Experience programs.
These are our chapter results from last week’s State FFA Convention:
1st in State - Wesley Hawkins - Agricultural Education Proficiency Award
1st in State - Davis Jackson - Environmental Science Proficiency Award
1st in State - Hunter Matthews - Ag Mechanics Design and Fabrication Proficiency Award
2nd in State - Alexander Lee - Vegetable Production Proficiency Award
3rd in State - Alexander Lee - Ag Communications Proficiency Award
3rd in State - Davis Jackson - Outdoor Recreation Proficiency Award
2nd in State - Ag Mechanics Team - Davis Jackson (highest individual in the State), Ahmad Dublin, Curtis Bardales, Zander Otinger
2nd in State - Land Evaluation Team - Wesley Hawkins, Ahmad Dublin, Hunter Matthews, Davis Jackson
3rd in State - Ag Construction Team - Isaac Lee, Hunter Matthews, Wesley Hawkins, Mason Naler
7th in State - Nursery Landscape Team - Alexander Lee, Pedro Andres, Jackson Clements, Trenton Whisenant
2021-2022 Advisor of the Year - Andrew Brock - nominated by Alexander Lee on behalf of the DHS FFA officers.
We also received several awards that were earned by all 131 of our chapter members. DHS FFA earned the Alabama Top 5 Chapter Award - This prestigious award is won by ALL DHS FFA chapter members based on our chapter’s Program of Activities which was planned and executed by ALL members. We were also recognized for our Gold Level National Chapter Award, and for finishing 3rd in the State in the Building Our Alabama Communities Award (BOAC) which is based off of our chapter’s community service projects. Finally, we received the 100% Membership Award as every student in our Agricultural Education program is a member of our FFA chapter.
On the final day of FFA Convention, 3 of our members earned their Alabama FFA Degree: Wesley Hawkins, Alexander Lee, and Mason Naler. The State Degree is the highest honor that the State FFA Association can bestow upon a member. These members completed a rigorous list of requirements and a lengthy application process in order to earn this honor. Most years there are close to 15,000 FFA members in Alabama, yet only 167 earned their State FFA Degree in 2022.
