JACKSONVILLE — Geraldine built a 14-point second-quarter advantage and led by 11 at the half, but No. 6 Piedmont fought back in the second half and grabbed a 65-59 victory in the boys Class 3A Northeast Regional semifinals Monday afternoon at Jax State’s Pete Mathews Coliseum.
The season-ending loss denied the Bulldogs (20-13) their first Northeast Regional triumph since 2002, when they claimed the 2A regional title.
After Connor Johnson’s free throw gave Geraldine a 44-33 lead with 3:24 left in the third quarter, Piedmont (25-5) responded with a 7-0 run to pull within 44-40. Geraldine’s Jaxon Colvin buried a 3, making it 47-40 with 1:15 on the clock, but Piedmont kept fighting.
Jax State signee Alex Odam drained a 3 at the four-second mark, cutting Geraldine’s margin to 49-45 at the final rest stop.
Rollie Pinto’s layup off a steal by Odam sliced it to 53-52 with 5:29 remaining in the fourth quarter. Redick Smith answered with a trey for GHS, making it 56-52, but Piedmont tied it 56-56 on Odam’s putback with four minutes left.
Geraldine reclaimed the lead at 59-56 on Colvin’s three-point play with 3:45 to go, but Piedmont answered by outscoring the Bulldogs 9-0 down the stretch.
GHS committed three turnovers in the final 2:54, including one that Pinto turned into an uncontested layup giving Piedmont a 62-59 lead with 59 seconds on the clock.
Piedmont outscored Geraldine 14-0 in points off turnovers and 16-2 in second-chance points in the second half.
“I thought we played hard. I thought we were right there,” Geraldine head coach Jeremy Smith said. “I thought we had a good game plan, and I thought we executed well.
“Offensive rebounds hurt us in the second half. They got several second-chance points. I thought that was the difference in the game when they got those offensive rebounds in the second half.
“I just thought we played a little tense [in the fourth quarter]. I thought not having been here was a little bit of a factor when things got close. You’ve got to experience it to be able to go through it and grow.”
Geraldine rolled to an 11-3 lead in the first three minutes of the game, but Piedmont bounced back and grabbed a 14-12 advantage with 1:24 left in the opening quarter.
Johnson swished a 3-pointer to give GHS a 15-14 margin at the rest stop, as well as the momentum heading into the second period.
Two more treys by Johnson and one from Lucas Bryant helped propel Geraldine to a 30-16 lead with 2:09 remaining in the second quarter. Piedmont pulled within 32-23, but two Redick Smith free throws gave Geraldine a 34-23 advantage at intermission.
Colvin and Johnson both scored 17 points for Geraldine. Colvin’s 14 rebounds gave him a double-double, while Johnson hit 4-of-6 treys.
Smith contributed 14 points, six boards and three assists. Bryant got seven points and nine rebounds, and Jayse Cook and Brock Gilbert scored two each.
Geraldine shot 34.4 percent from the field and made 7-of-9 free throws.
Ishmael Bethel’s 19 points led Piedmont. He also pulled down seven rebounds.
Odam collected 17 points, 10 boards, four assists and three steals. Pinto had 14 points and three steals, and Chance Murphy finished with 10 points and 13 rebounds.
Piedmont shot 35 percent from the field and converted 18-of-23 free throws.
“I’m just thankful for the opportunity we had to come down here and play, and I think it really did us some good,” Connor Johnson said. “I think sometimes you win some and sometimes you lose some.
“I love to win, but I feel like we’ll grow more off this loss and we’ll come back next year and we’ll be ready to play and we’ll be prepared for more, and we’ll see what happens next year.”
Geraldine loses only one senior off its 2022-23 roster.
“This is something we talked about, is getting a taste of this,” Smith said. “What’s it going to do for you from now until next season? Is it going to make you more hungry and driven to get further next year?”
Every member of the Geraldine coaching staff wore a special T-shirt in support of assistant coach Randall Johnson, who has been diagnosed with prostate cancer.
“We wore the T-shirts in honor of him and his fight,” Smith said.
