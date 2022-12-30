6) SMPA hosts Tide, JSU for Sand Mountain Showdown
ALBERTVILLE, Ala. (October 2022) — Sand Mountain Park hosted the Sand Mountain Showdown on Oct. 12, where the Alabama Crimson Tide softball team took on the Jacksonville State Gamecocks for an exhibition matchup.
After seven innings of play, the sold out game ended in a 6-6 draw.
The Sand Mountain Showdown was originally scheduled for March 30 before being postponed to April 6, when it was canceled due to inclement weather.
7) SMPA hosts East Regional Softball Championship Tourney Qualifier
ALBERTVILLE, Ala. — Sand Mountain Park and Amphitheater played host to the 2022 AHSAA East Regional Softball Championship Tourney Qualifier in May.
“After visiting the Sand Mountain Park & Amphitheater in Albertville, there was never a doubt that this facility would be an elite venue to host one of the AHSAA Regional Softball tournaments,” said AHSAA Associate Executive Director Kim Vickers, who is also director of softball, in a 2021 interview. “Its state-of-the-art facilities will provide our students an experience of a lifetime, and we are very grateful the City of Albertville came forth and agreed to partner with the AHSAA to host the East Regional Tournament.”
She said changing venues in the middle of a classification period did present some challenges.
“It will mean that some schools will be reassigned to a different regional location,” Vickers said. “I am confident these schools will appreciate the change once they visit Sand Mountain Park.”
Patrick O’Brien, general manager at Sand Mountain Park and Amphitheater, said excitement was high in Albertville.
“Sand Mountain Park & Amphitheater is thrilled to announce this partnership with AHSAA with the support of Marshall County Tourism & Sports,” he said at the time. “This high school softball tournament falls directly in line with our mission at the park, which is to improve the mental and physical health of the region and drive economic impact.”
He said Sand Mountain Park & Amphitheater was very excited to welcome teams throughout the region to one of the best softball facilities in the entire state of Alabama.
8) Marshall County Basketball Tournament returns after one-year hiatus
BOAZ, Ala. (January 2022) — After a one-year hiatus, Marshall County’s Basketball Tournament returned to Snead State.
In the boys’ division, the Albertville Aggies topped the Guntersville Wildcats 65-64 to capture their fourth straight crown.
The 2018, 2019, 2020 and 2022 Aggies join the Guntersville Wildcat teams of 1973-76 as the only varsity boys teams in Marshall County history to win four-straight tournament titles.
In the girls’ division, the Guntersville Lady Wildcats bested Albertville 49-34 for the county championship, led by tourney MVP Olivia Vandergriff.
The 2021 tournament was canceled due to ongoing issues within all Marshall County schools related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
9) Geraldine football enjoys historic playoff run, wins over No. 5, No. 1 teams
GERALDINE, Ala. (November 2022) — The Geraldine Bulldogs picked up two historic upset victories during its 2022 Class 3A state playoff run.
In the first round, the Bulldogs traveled to No. 5 Winfield and pulled off a major 24-8 win.
In the second round, Geraldine played host to No. 1 Mars Hill Bible of Florence. Mars Hill entered the game 10-1, having won 10 straight games after falling to 6A Cullman in its season opener.
The Bulldogs, led by second-year head coach Michael Davis, stunned the top-ranked team 17-14 for a second consecutive win over a top-five team.
However, the Bulldogs’ season came to a bitter end the following week, as they lost to Region 6 rival Sylvania 27-7 in the quarterfinals.
Geraldine ended the year 9-4 overall.
10) Sardis girls basketball team wins first county title, earns school’s first Elite 8 appearance
SARDIS CITY, Ala. (February 2022) — First-year head coach Heath Cullom guided the Sardis Varsity girls basketball team to its best season ever in program history.
In January, the Lady Lions knocked off Hokes Bluff 53-47 to capture their first-ever Etowah County Tournament championship. Tournament MVP Caroline Johnson led Sardis with 11 points, followed by McKenzie Cullom with nine, Jayda Lacks with eight and Kaylen Wallace with seven. Wallace, Lacks and Cullom joined Johnson on the All-Tournament squad.
In February, Sardis’ success carried over into the postseason.
The Lady Lions advanced all the way to the Elite Eight — another program first — where they lost 42-14 to eventual state champion Guntersville.
The 5A Northeast Regional Final appearance at Jacksonville State marked not only the first for the girls program, but first appearance overall — girls or boys.
“Basketball is a grind, I talk about it all the time, but this ride and this year, I’m never going to forget it,” Cullom said. “I’m never going to let Sardis, who’s never been there, forget this team. They’re not ever going to be forgotten, and they’re going to be the foundation for what I’m trying to do.”
The Lady Lions finished the year 23-7, which marked the most wins in a single season.
