I think a lot of people confuse compassion with right and wrong. God is a god of love and compassion, but he’s also a god of truth and justice, and you have to have a combination of these things in order for the scales of life to balance. If you only apply love and compassion without justice, then the truth will lie in the street, according to the prophet Isaiah. And that’s exactly what’s happening in America and other parts of the world as well. The word racism gets thrown around like a rag doll, without knowing the meaning of the word. A racist is someone who will stand up either for or against someone else just because of their country or the color of skin. No one is going to heaven as a group of people, a family, or even as spouses. We’re going to go, or not go, as individuals. That’s what it means to have a personal relationship with Jesus Christ. There will be people from all countries with all colors of skin in heaven and that other place, because God is not a racist. He will judge us by the lifestyle we have chosen. The bible has some very harsh words for lying and denying, deceit and deception.
Christopher Godwin
Albertville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.