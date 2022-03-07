Tim James is one of eight Republican candidates challenging incumbent Kay Ivey to be the next governor of Alabama. He sat down with The Reporter this week during a campaign stop in Marshall County to share his vision for the state.
“I did not think I would ever be in politics again…” he said. “About a year ago, I just began to feel the urge and the call to re-engage in this arena because I am very concerned for the nation and for the state.”
James mentioned Alabama’s “embarrassing” record on education and the current administration’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic as two important issues he would first address if he were to take office.
“We’re on a slide and have been for a long time on multiple fronts,” he said. “Our education system, K-12, is in shambles statewide… And I’ve been very disappointed in how the [Ivey] administration has managed the entire COVID [pandemic] and the mask mandates and all of this stuff and the forced masking of children. I get it early on, but it’s been long since over due to loosen up, and there’s just been a lot of damage done.”
James cited a law that let employees seek exemptions from employer vaccine mandates for religious or medical reasons.
“The problem is there’s about 300,000 people that don’t meet those exceptions. So either they have to lie or they get fired, and that’s state law,” he said. “So I’m watching this stuff, and you just start going, ‘What are these people thinking?’ It’s so out of character for a state like Alabama… We have been force masking children against their parents’ wishes longer than the state of New York.”
In an education system already ranked at the bottom compared to other states, James said the forced masking of students has caused many to fall even more behind in their studies.
“We have a system that is completely broken,” he said. “We have children who have fallen behind beyond anything we’ve ever seen.”
James said his plan to fix education involves deconstructing the current system “to its core” and reconfiguring it from the bottom up. This would involve giving principals and administrators “full authority” to restore discipline in the classroom, getting rid of Common Core curriculum and providing a no-strings-attached school choice program.
“Money should follow the student,” he said. “A parent — black, white, rich, poor, whatever — ought to have the ability if they’re stuck in some under-performing school to pull that child out and put them in any private school that has available slots, any public school that has available slots… without limitations.
“We’ve got to change the culture of public education, and only a governor can do this. And the truth is every child in this state can perform, they can succeed. I don’t care whether you’re black, white rich, poor, anything else, you can succeed.”
James said he understood that some children and families struggle more than others and may face unique challenges.
“The government cannot replace mommas and daddies, but the government can certainly improve this situation… The truth is some are going to have to work harder than others,” he said. “And this idea that life is fair and everybody’s the same… It’s not true, it’s not.
“And so that’s the message. We’re going to start to remove the crutch, and governors, that’s where you set the bar.
“So we find ourselves in an untenable time in place, in a moment in history where we’re sort of in the balance and either we’re going to step into this moment, good people are going to engage and begin to turn this nation back state by state or we’re going to continue on this slide that could take generations [to recover from.]”
James is the son of former Alabama governor Fob James. Born in Opelika, Tim James is the current president of Tim James Inc., a private toll road development company based in Greenville. This will be his third time running for governor after finishing third in the Republican primaries in 2002 and again in 2010, when he came 158 votes shy of a runoff.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.